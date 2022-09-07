BRL 450 million defender enters with ‘handbrake pulled’, and Chelsea starts Champions League with defeat to Dinamo Zagreb

Chelsea started campaign in Champions League 2022/23 with a 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb, this Tuesday (6)

O Chelsea his participation in the 2022/23 edition of the Champions League. This Tuesday (6), the Blues played badly and lost by 1 to 0 for the Dynamo Zagrebin Croatia, for the 1st round of group E.

The only goal of the match was scored by the good forward orsicat 13 minutes of the 1st half, with a light touch on the goalkeeper’s exit Kepa.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

In the bid, however, the defender’s slowness drew attention cuterecently signed by the London team for incredible 75 million pounds (BRL 453 million).

With “handbrake on”, he was easily outrun by orsic and saw the center forward give the victory to the Croatians from the box.

For the remainder of the match, the coach Thomas Tuchel tried several moves and even saw the attacker aubameyang even the score. However, the goal was disallowed for offside.

With a lot of race and a good defensive organization in the coach’s scheme Ante CacicDynamo made their fans happy and held the victory until the final whistle.

Also this Tuesday, Red Bull Salzburg and Milan play at 16:00 (Brasília time) to define how the classification of the bracket will end after the 1st round.

Championship status

With the result, Dinamo Zagreb goes to 3 points and at the moment leads the E group of Champions.

Chelsea have 0 point and is the flashlightbut awaits the result of Red Bull Salzburg vs Milan.

The guy: Orsic

The striker gave a monstrous job to the Chelsea defense this Tuesday.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

In the 1st half, he made Fofana eat dust with a rush from midfield in the 13th minute.

With a lot of quality, he gave a light touch on goalkeeper Kepa’s departure to score a goal for Dinamo.

In the complementary stage, he annoyed the rival defenders a lot with his great pivots.

In one of these bids, Koulibaly was almost expelled when he gave Orsic a criminal cart, but he only got yellow…

Sorry: Fofana

Chelsea’s new reinforcement for the defense was very bad in Dinamo Zagreb’s goal.

With no starting power, he was easily outplayed by striker Orsic, who started his run still in midfield.

Fofana struggled and tried to keep up with the killer, but to no avail, eating dust on the way.

From “box”, he saw Orsic give a light touch on Kepa’s exit to score for the home team.

next games

Chelsea return to the field on Saturday, at 8:30 am (GMT), against Fulhamfor the Premier Leaguewith live broadcast by ESPN at the Star+.

On the same day, but at 16:05, Dinamo Zagreb visit HNK Gorica, for the Croatian Championship.

Datasheet

Dinamo Zagreb 1 x 0 Chelsea

GOALS: Dynamo Zagreb: Orsic [13′]

DYNAMO ZAGREB: Livakovic; Ristovski, Sutalo and Peric; Moharrami (Lauritsen), Ivanusec, Misic, Ademi (Baturina) and Ljubicic; Petkovic (Drmic) and Orsic (Spikic) Technician: Ante Cacic

CHELSEA: Kepa; Azpilicueta (Ziyech), Fofana and Koulibaly; Reece James, Kovacic (Jorginho), Mount and Chilwell (Cucurella); Sterling (Pulisci), Havertz and Aubameyang (Broja) Technician: Thomas Tuchel