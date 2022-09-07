Canadian police find body of suspected knife-murderer of at least 10 people – News

Canadian police said on Monday that they had located the body of Damien Sanderson, 31, one of two suspects in the killing of 10 people and injuring 18 others in the northwest of the country.

Law enforcement officials also said during a press conference that the second suspect, 30-year-old Myles Sanderson, remains unknown.

Saskatchewan Mounted Police Commander Rhonda Blackmore warned that Myles Sanderson could be injured and is very dangerous.

The massacre in the James Smith Cree Indian community and nearby town of Weldon on Sunday is among the biggest acts of mass violence in Canadian history. Evan Bray, chief of police in Regina, the provincial capital, said that Myles may be hiding in the city – 300 kilometers from the scene of the attack – after being seen late on Sunday (4).

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter that the attacks were “horrific and heartbreaking” and said he was “shocked and devastated”. In Ottawa, the prime minister lamented that mass violence had become “too frequent” in the country.

“Yesterday’s attacks are shocking and heartbreaking,” he added. “This kind of violence has no place in our country. Unfortunately, in recent years, tragedies like these have become all too frequent.”



