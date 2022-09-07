Captain Marvel Actor From Doctor Strange 2 fondly remembers the return of the MCU

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Captain Marvel actress Lashana Lynch remembers hearing about her surprise return to the MCU.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Star Lashana Lynch recently recalled hearing about her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Lynch debuted in the MCU with the 2019 superhero blockbuster, captain marvel, as the best friend and colleague of the titular hero, Maria Rambeau. However, she made waves with her surprise return to the MCU in Doctor Strange sequel as Captain Marvel from an alternate universe.

Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and America Chavez (Xóchitl Gomez) were jumping from universe to universe to escape Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). The two eventually landed on Earth-838, a world without the Avengers. Instead, the superhero team was replaced by the Illuminati, another group made up of popular characters like Mr. Fantastic (John Krasinski), Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) and Professor X (Patrick Stewart). However, among its members was Maria, taking on the mantle of Captain Marvel instead of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson). Lynch’s return surprised many, as Marvel Studios managed to keep his appearance a secret.

Talking to VarietyLynch fondly recalled her dramatic return to the MCU as Captain Marvel in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The actress admitted that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige informed her at length “before the world knew” that she would return in that capacity and called the experience “Fantastic.” Read what Lynch said below.

It was fantastic. Kevin Feige told me a long time ago, long before the world knew what was going on with her, which was sad because I really enjoyed Captain Marvel and working with Brie and everyone. But how nice to have this moment for us, in fact, for the culture; this was a twist we never expected. And we were watching ‘WandaVision’ so happy that we could see Monica’s backstory, but then this twist, these twists that Marvel puts on us without warning, my heart was like, “The world won’t know what to do with them.” after that. .” It was fantastic.

Lynch seems to have been overjoyed by the twist of his character’s return, but also called him a “sad” as she admits she enjoyed her time working on captain marvel with Larson. But like many fans, she didn’t expect Maria to have an ongoing presence in the MCU. Her character first appeared in captain marvela film set more than a decade before Iron Manbut then WandaVision revealed that Maria’s death occurred during the Blip. The character’s death off-screen made it seem likely that Lynch would not return to a Marvel movie, let alone a superhero. It came as a surprise to many that not only did Mary make an appearance in the Doctor Strange sequel, but she was also the Captain Marvel of Earth-838.

Lynch calling the moment “cool“one to the”culture“, likely referencing African-American culture, shows her pride at a time when a black woman takes on the mantle of a character as iconic as Captain Marvel. But the moment also seems to reference this in the comics, Maria’s daughter Monica Rambeau was the first woman to take the name of captain marvel before later relinquishing the title and becoming Photon. Although Earth-838 Maria was killed during her battle with the Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessDue to the nature of the Multiverse and the breadth of the Multiverse’s planned multi-year saga, there may be a chance that Lynch will return as Maria once again.

