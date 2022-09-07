Carol’s post-Walking Dead future is covered by Melissa McBride » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Following her departure from leading a spinoff, Melissa McBride addresses Carol’s post-Walking Dead future, teasing her possible return.

Living Dead Star Melissa McBride addressed Carol’s future in the franchise after the series ended, teasing that her character has more story to tell. The AMC sustaining show based on the comic book co-created by Robert Kirkman and Tony Moore has been on the air since 2010. After being featured in all 11 seasons of Living Dead, McBride made a shocking announcement in April 2022 that she would be exiting Norman Reedus’ untitled Carol and Daryl Dixon spin-off. McBride and Reedus lead the show’s 11th and final season.

McBride originally departed his proposed spin-off after it was announced that filming would take place in Europe instead of Georgia, unlike production. Living Dead. AMC shared that given the change in filming location, she would not be able to participate in the upcoming series. After her departure announcement, McBride received peer support. Living Dead starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Reedus.

With her character’s future still unknown, Melissa McBride opens up about Carol’s post-crisis potential.Living Dead future. Speaking in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, McBride hinted that there may be more appearances for Carol in the near future from AMC’s long-running franchise, though she has kept quiet about where audiences might see her next. See what McBride shared below:

“I feel like Carol has more story to tell… I’ll leave it at that… I think she has more story.”

Despite the spin-off series moving forward with a focus solely on Daryl, Reedus has also been insisting that Carol will be seen again, although at this point it’s unclear which of the announced spin-offs Carol might return in. Living Dead universe is no longer foreign to spin-offs with the shows Fear the walking dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyondand Tales of the Living Dead. Along with Daryl’s untitled show, there are two additional shows that are currently in development at AMC, one of which will focus on Lauren Cohan’s Maggie and Morgan’s Negan in New York, while the other will see Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes and Michonne. by Danai Gurira. will also return in a six-episode series on AMC following their departures from Living Dead seasons 9 and 10.

Given the sheer number of spinoffs it’s taken over the years, and with more on the horizon, there are plenty of places for McBride to appear as Carol in a post-premiere.Living Dead future. If Carol manages to survive the upcoming series finale, the door will be open for the fan-favorite character to return and be reunited with her other survivors. Only time will tell what the future holds for her when Living Dead The Season 11 finale airs on AMC on November 20.

Source: oh