check out emerging professions featured

There are many issues involved in making the decision about which career to pursue. These doubts can affect mainly younger people, who will start in the job market, and people who already have a stable job and want to risk a new career in a different area.

In this sense, some important aspects, which may be the most common to think about, are related to the offer of job vacancies, expectation of growth in the area or not, what is the average salary remuneration that can be found, among other points. In this sense, it is worth knowing which professions can offer a good chance of finding vacancies.

Emerging professional positions

First of all, it is important to highlight that there are, nowadays, several professions that are being predicted as good options for the future. This is because they involve areas that should show growth and, therefore, will need more professionals working.

In addition, there are other positions that offer vacancies but, on the other hand, have difficulty finding people capable of acting. Thus, one of the areas with the greatest growth and need for workers is the technology sector.

However, what if the technology sector and digital transformations started to influence other areas? This is the case, for example, of agronomy, which has several professions that mix technology with the countryside.

In this way, there are positions with few qualified professionals to work and, therefore, these professions can represent a good chance of entering the job market.

What are the charges?

According to a survey carried out in partnership with the institutions SENAI (National Service for Industrial Learning) and GIZ (German Agency for International Cooperation), it was possible to identify eight positions in the field of agronomy and agriculture that represent a growth trend in the coming years.

In addition, the survey also revealed which positions, among the eight, most urgently need new professionals. Thus, these three positions are Digital Agronomist Engineer, Digital Agribusiness Technician and Digital Agriculture Technician.

Other professions include Drone Operator, Agricultural Machinery Designer, Urban Farmer, Agricultural Data Scientist and Agricultural Automation Engineer.

So if you’re in the field or have a desire to work in agriculture and agronomy, it might be a good thing to keep your eyes peeled for opportunities to gain more knowledge about any of these professions.

7 professions that are easier to get a job

Finally, experts also indicate some positions that are gaining more interested professionals recently.

This is because there are those that are considered the easiest professions to get a job in 2022.

Check out, below, 7 professions that are more open within the current job market:

Driver: those who are completely stopped and don’t know which is the best way at this time can use their driver’s license to work. The most popular options today are as a delivery person or as an app driver;

IT Technician: the technology area is employing a lot all over the world and Brazil is no different. Being a qualified IT professional can be very interesting;

Logistics technician: the industry as well as service providers are looking for professionals with this qualification;

External seller: with the control of the pandemic, many companies have returned to hire sellers who work with the public and directly;

Doctor: although it is not that simple to get a degree in medicine, the market is hot and many professionals in this area are graduating and guaranteeing employment;

Nursing: another highlight in the health area, the number of vacancies increased during the pandemic and remains so far;

Realtor: Finally, there are many real estate agencies across the country and many are looking for qualified professionals.

