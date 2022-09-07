Check out what’s new from Marvel and Lucasfilm for disney+ day

O Disney+ Day takes place next Thursday, September 8, providing even more entertainment to the platform’s subscribers by bringing great news to its catalog. Releases include new titles and episodes from Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm productions. Check it out below:

Thor: Love and Thunder

Movie

Disclosure

After debuting in theaters, “Thor: Love and Thunder” arrives exclusively on Disney+. The new production from Marvel Studios presents the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey of self-discovery unlike anything he’s faced before. But their efforts are interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat this threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields her magical hammer, Mjolnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

Marvel Studios Forward: Behind the Scenes of Thor: Love and Thunder

The production features Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Tessa Thompson sharing the secrets behind the creation of “Thor: Love and Thunder”. Through in-depth interviews with the cast and crew, as well as never-before-seen footage and footage from the set and more, the Marvel Studios Avante series now reveals the behind-the-scenes look at the fourth God of Thunder movie.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of the Jedi

With never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage, personal stories and significant moments, “Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of the Jedi” looks at the production process of “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” Lucasfilm’s original series for Disney+. Lucasfilm and Supper Club’s insightful documentary explores the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker to the screen – with Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen in their respective classic roles. Additionally, director Deborah Chow, cast and crew reflect on their journey to tell a new story with iconic Star Wars characters, while introducing new heroes and villains to the saga along the way. Complete with visits to the creature area, props department and more, “Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of the Jedi” introduces the side of cinema that makes Star Wars so unique – the respect and passion for generational legacy and loved ones. characters.

She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes (New episode)

The first three episodes of She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes are now available exclusively on Disney+, with new chapters released every Thursday. Therefore, the fourth episode of the production of Marvel Studios arrives in the middle of Disney+ Day to further increase the menu of news on the platform. In the series, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer specializing in cases involving superhumans, must deal with the complicated life of a single woman in her early thirties who happens to be a two-meter superpowered hulk. With nine episodes, the comedy production welcomes several veterans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination and Benedict Wong as Wong, as well as Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renee Elise Goldsberry. The series is directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as the head writer. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kar Coiro and Jessica Gao.