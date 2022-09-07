Child is taken by stranger while parents are distracted at the market







Child is caught by unknown woman while his parents are distracted in supermarket Photo: Twitter @abramjee / Reproduction

The security camera of a supermarket in Port Elizabeth, a city in the province of the Eastern Cape, in South Africarecorded the moment when a drinks was taken by a stranger while his parents were distracted. The case took place last Monday (5th) and the scary video has reverberated on social media.

The baby was inside a shopping cart while her parents stood beside her, looking at products. In the footage it is possible to see a woman, who walks calmly down the hall, as if she were shopping, reaching out and picking up the child in her arms.

According to information from Revista Crescer, a few moments later, the parents realized that the child had been taken away and began to scream loud for help.

According to the police investigation, the father ran to alert the security guards, who locked the doors of the place and prevented circulation in the supermarket. As soon as the doors closed, a woman approached the family and said that it was all just a “joke” and that the child was in her friend’s lap.

The parents, who did not know the two women, took the baby back and called the police. Both women were detained on suspicion of attempted kidnapping.

A one-year-old girl was snatched from a trolley at a cash and carry in Cleary Park, Gqeberha yesterday. Security was alerted and the child was found in the store. Police subsequently arrested two suspects. #Kidnappings pic.twitter.com/1ab7MT5PuN — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 6, 2022

Insecurity

Less than a month ago, there was a similar incident in the city of Alberton, also in South Africa. In this case, a man picked up a girl from a shopping cart while her mother was looking at products in the market. However, the mother realized quickly, found the man and took the baby from her arms. The suspect was also arrested for attempted kidnapping.