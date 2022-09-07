Christian Bale Wrongly Accused of Murder in Amsterdam Trailer

A new Amsterdam trailer arrives from 20th Century Studios, finding Christian Bale wrongly accused of murder in the period mystery comedy.

A new trailer for David O. Russell’s long-awaited comedy-mystery film, amsterdam, has arrived. Written and directed by Russell (The fighter, Cheating), the film tells the story of three friends, a doctor named Burt (Christian Bale), a nurse named Valerie (Margot Robbie) and a lawyer named Harold (John David Washington), who become prime suspects in a murder investigation. in the 1930s. Announced in January 2020, work was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Harold’s re-election after Michael B. Jordan was forced to resign due to scheduling conflicts.

Providing a better idea of ​​the mystery to come, 20th century studios released the latest amsterdam trailer. “We need to clear our names,” states Bale’s character Burt after he and his friends find themselves at the scene of the murder of someone killed by “something he had seen.“Check out the trailer below:

In addition to giving you a taste of your humor, the amsterdam The trailer does well to introduce the characters played by the star-studded cast, some of which include De Niro, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Michael Shannon, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek, Timothy Olyphant, and Zoe Saldana. De Niro and Bale have a long history with Russell returning to The fighter. Premiering its first trailer in July, the largely secretive film revealed that much of its plot “really happened” while injecting some exciting fictional twists, which audiences can expect to discover when amsterdam hits theaters on October 7th.

Source: 20th Century Studios