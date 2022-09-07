Claudia Di Moura: “Even today I continue to challenge silence through my voice”

After having shone in the skin of Zefa, mother of Roberval (Fabricio Boliveira), in the soap opera “Segundo Sol”, on TV Globo, and for being nominated for the Best of the Year Award as Revelation Actress for the program “Domingão do Faustão”, Claudia Di Moura is back on TV in “Cara e Coragem”, also on Globo, in the role of Martha Gusmão, a powerful owner of a steel mill and mother of the characters in Ícaro Silva and Tais Araújo. “It’s a new challenge, something that has caught my attention since I received the invitation to participate in the telenovela, as it offers the opportunity to play a role far from the stereotypes historically associated with black skin, of misery, subservience or overcoming”, he says.

In addition to the current 7pm plot, the actress can also be seen in the fourth season of “Under Pressure” (Globoplay) as Dona Maria, a character who, according to Lucas Paraizoauthor of the series, can be considered the “grandmother of Brazil”.

Still on TV, Claudia has participated in projects such as “A Postos” (TV Futura), “Destino Salvador”, an HBO miniseries directed by Luciano Moura“Na Pegada” and “Música da Minha Vida”, both directed by Gabriela Barreto.

In cinema, after having acted in more than 20 films, the actress will be in two new productions: “Therapy of Vengeance”, directed by Mark Bernstein, with its premiere scheduled for this year, and in “Arcanos”, the provisional name of the feature that was shot in Maranhão. In the plot, Claudia will give life to Nazaré, Fátima’s sister, lived by the protagonist Lilia Cabral.

Baiana, from Salvador, the actress began her career in 1986 and, since then, has also had a consolidated trajectory in Bahian theater. During her work, she has performed with the big names of her state and won several awards for her interpretations. Among them are the Braskem Award for Best Actress for her performance in the show “Policarpo e Quaresma”, directed by Luiz Mafuzin 2008, and the award for Best Show at the Festival Nordestino de Guaramiranga for the production of “O Galo”, produced by Claudia in partnership with Lucio Tranchesiin the year 2007.

Regarding the representation of black actors in roles of power, the actress says that whites still have priority. “It is still something very fragile and incipient. Proof of this is that roles like Martha, Clarice [Tais Araújo] and Leonardo [Ícaro Silva] are still seen as the exception and worthy of some celebration, because white actresses and actors still have priority in the distribution of power roles.”

Read the interview below bazaar did with the actress.

Going back there, how did your acting career start?

My mission as an actress was engendered by the need to express myself despite the segregation practiced within the Catholic Church, which prevented me from playing the dreamed role of angel in the festive dramatizations of my childhood. Against this erasure, I started to give recitals on the street, in the houses of neighbors and friends, and this took on other proportions and caught the attention of my mother, my biggest supporter, who started to invest in what she envisioned with me as my future career. And even today I continue to challenge silence through my voice.

What did you study?

I’m a self-taught actress, I don’t have an academic background in performing arts. I improved through my craft, listening to great masters with whom I had and have the chance to share the scene. I do my readings and studies with an interest in understanding more about the mechanisms by which the world works and how people interact, and this observation of reality incessantly helps me in the construction of my characters.

How has the repercussion of Martha Gusmão been in “Cara e Coragem”?

Martha has generated an interesting repercussion, for her acting, for her looks, for her opposite scenes, but above all for her representation. Recognition feedbacks are constant, people always vibrate with the status that this black, free and billionaire woman symbolizes, and I try to give naturalness to the interpretation. I have received a lot of affection from the public, who feel warmed by the positive image it offers, and this has been very gratifying.

How did you prepare for the role?

It was a deep body and voice exercise, a rework of emotion in the search for subtlety, a delicate firmness, which imposes itself without raising the tone. I used as a reference black women in positions of power and the target of great admiration, such as Gloria Maria, Michelle Obama, Viola Davis and the own Tais Araújo.

What is it like to play a rich and successful woman in the 7 pm plot?

It is a new challenge, something that has caught my attention since I received the invitation to participate in the telenovela, as it offers the opportunity to play a role far from the stereotypes historically associated with black skin, of misery, subservience or overcoming. Martha was born rich, has her fortune justified and chooses to assume the position of maximum power within her own company after the death of her daughter.

How do you see black representation in audiovisual?

It is still something very fragile and incipient. Proof of this is that roles like Martha, Clarice and Leonardo are still seen as an exception and worthy of some celebration, because white actresses and actors still have priority in the distribution of powerful roles.

Do you think there’s still space left?

There is no lack of space, what is lacking is for us to be cast in an egalitarian way to occupy this space in fiction.

How do you face the issue of ageism?

I am privileged to have entered television after I was fifty and to play such diverse characters. I want to continue acting for many years to come and attracting increasingly complex and challenging roles.

Are you a feminist? If yes, how do you position yourself on this issue?

– I’m a feminist and I’m black, and this clipping changes my perspective a lot. Although I am in solidarity with all women, I understand that the struggle of black women in our society comes up against obstacles of a different nature. We are oppressed by virtue of both gender and skin color, and it is not possible for us to rest from one battle before taking on another, because they are adversaries that attack us all the time.

How do you see the current moment of art in Brazil?

We are in a delicate moment, of systematic dismantling of public instruments to promote culture, demonization of incentive laws and precariousness of the quality of life of independent artists. Free artistic expression is one of the pillars of a democratic regime, and this set of measures for our silencing is just one more face of the danger we have faced.

Do you think that a change of government can improve the situation of artists?

Change is urgent, we need to resume the path of enlightenment, the search for truth, appreciation of science and appreciation of life.

What are the next projects? Are you coming to theater, cinema or streaming ahead?

I have projects in theater and audiovisual for the future, projects where I can express my identity even more and explore my repertoire, in partnership with people of great talent and of my extreme confidence.

How do you deal with social media, do you think it is an important channel for communication?

Social networks are a fundamental tool for everyone who wants to undertake and have some kind of control over the management of their careers, because it is a vehicle for immediate access to the public, without intermediaries. Being responsible for generating your own content brings freedom and commitment at the same time, especially for those whose image is a working tool. This close contact with the fans, however, makes all the effort worthwhile.

Are you into beauty, skin and body care?

My greatest care is to ensure that my appearance reflects my freedom of spirit and thought. I am happy in my maturity, and my smile reflects all that happiness.