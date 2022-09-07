Come on! Google schedules event to introduce Pixel 7, Pixel Watch and more on October 6th

Google confirmed this Tuesday (06) the official date of its next event. THE presentation will take place on October 6 at 11:00 am (Brasilia time), and should serve as an announcement stage for its new cell phones and smart watch. The broadcast can be watched on the Google Store website or official YouTube channel. O teaser showcases all the products expected to be introduced at the conference, including the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The new generation of top-of-the-line cell phones should be the center of attention at the event, but there is still a highlight for the debut of the Pixel Watch, the brand’s first smart watch. Unfortunately, there are still no references to the Pixel Tablet.

It’s all coming together. Join us live for #MadeByGoogle on October 6th at 10am ET. Sign up for updates and add to your calendar: https://t.co/SAeNERjey0 pic.twitter.com/NaeUtChx7X — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) September 6, 2022

“It’s all falling into place”, says the official publication of Made By Google, the official profile of the big tech that encompasses its hardware line. The message highlights the expansion of its portfolio to the wearable segment, as the Pixel Watch will be the first smartwatch of the Google brand – that is, disregarding Fitbit products. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are expected to bring a new look to their camera blocks and additional color options. In the technical area, we can expect screens with 2K resolution, 50 MP sensors and the “Google Tensor G2”, the new generation of the chipset designed by Google itself, in addition to leaving the factory running Android 13.

















economy and market

04 Sep

















economy and market

04 Sep



On its official blog, the search giant also states that it will introduce new products to its smart home portfolio. The company does not reveal what types of products will be added to the Nest ecosystem, but it is possible that it will reveal more information about the Nest Hub Max upgrade to Fuchsia OS.

Finally, the Pixel Watch is shown for a short second. The wearable will leave the factory running the latest version of Wear OS and will have full integration with Google services, with features like Wallet and Assistant. Now available in the United States for US$ 199 (about R$ 1 thousand), the Pixel Buds Pro appears in the official video, giving a little push to rumors that Google will announce new color options for the headphones. So far, this claim has not been confirmed. What do you expect from Google’s new products? Comment below!

See more!