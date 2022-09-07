Contaminated water may be a source of infection by bacteria that has killed six people in Argentina – News









A bacterium found naturally in fresh water is behind the outbreak that has killed at least six people in a private clinic in the province of Tucumán, Argentina.

Last weekend, health officials said that the cases were legionella infectionbut they are still working to identify the subtyping, although there is a strong suspicion that it is legionella pneumophila.

According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) in the United States, one in ten people who become ill with legionella infection dies.

Legionella pneumophila is a Gram-negative bacillus type bacterium, which, according to the MSD Manual of Diagnosis and Treatment, “often causes pneumonia with extrapulmonary features.”

The medical guide describes legionella infection as a flu-like syndrome in which patients experience fever, chills, malaise, body pain and confusion.

Nausea, diarrhea and abdominal pain may also occur. When the disease progresses to pneumonia, shortness of breath, chest pain, and hemoptysis (sputum of blood) are common.

Elderly people are among the victims of the legionella outbreak in Argentina. The fatality rate in this group can reach 40%.

Legionella is not a bacterium that is usually transmitted between people, although this is possible “in rare circumstances”, says the CDC.

The MSD Handbook points out that when outbreaks occur in hospitals, as in Argentina, “it usually involves a contaminated hot water source.”

“Legionella organisms can enter a building’s plumbing system through freshwater sources: a building’s water supply is often the source of a legionella outbreak. Legionella microorganisms are embedded in a biofilm that forms inside from water tanks and other containers. Infection is usually acquired by inhaling aerosols (or less frequently, aspirating) from contaminated water (eg, generated by showers, whirlpools, or cooling towers from water to air conditioning)”, describes the publication.

Treatment usually involves intravenous administration of antibiotics, including fluoroquinolones, or azithromycin and doxycycline, depending on medical advice.



Seven bacteria and fungi that cause fatal diseases









