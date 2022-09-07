Corinthians intensifies treatment and shows optimism to have Renato Augusto against Fluminense | Corinthians

Corinthians is optimistic about Renato Augusto’s recovery for the game against Fluminense, next Thursday, the 15th, at Neo Química Arena, in the semifinal decision of the Copa do Brasil.

Embezzlement in the 2-2 draw against Internacional, this Sunday, due to an edema in the calf, shirt 8 is in daily treatment at CT Joaquim Grava, it is doubtful for the commitment against São Paulo on Sunday, for the Brasileirão, but there is a return almost certain for the Copa do Brasil game.

The shirt number 8’s problem was caused by trauma to the calf in the 2-2 draw against Fluminense at Maracanã, on August 24, in a match in which he scored one of the goals.

Even with the discomfort, five days later he started and played for 77 minutes in the 1-0 victory against Bragantino. In front of Internacional, he was spared to treat and try to solve the problem.

Read too

+ Gil and Balbuena get in tune in defense

Between June and August, Renato Augusto missed Corinthians for almost two months due to an injury to the soleus muscle (in the back of the leg, between the knee and the heel). The problem this time is in the other leg and has nothing to do with the previous injury.

– Renato had a bruise on his twin, he had just stopped with a problem with the other twin, he took a hit and is having trouble recovering. He is important, fundamental for us, when he gives us the game between the lines – lamented Vítor Pereira last Sunday.

1 of 2 Renato Augusto training for Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians Renato Augusto in training for Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

The number 8 has played 38 matches in the season, with four goals and six assists. Without him, Giuliano started the game as a starter in the match against Internacional at Neo Química Arena.

+ See more news from Corinthians

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

2 of 2 Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction

Click here, download the app and have Timão in the palm of your hand!