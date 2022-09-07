Cruzeiro ends its preparation to face Operrio-PR; see probable team

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Under the command of Paulo Pezzolano, Cruzeiro closed preparation for a duel against Operrio-PR With a training session this Wednesday morning (7), at Toca da Raposa II, Cruzeiro ended the preparation for the duel against Operrio-PR. The match for the 29th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship is scheduled for 21:30 this Thursday (8), in Mineiro.

Paulo Pezzolano has practically the entire cast at his disposal. The only exceptions are midfielder Joo Paulo, who underwent surgery in April and is still making the transition to physical preparation, midfielder Neto Moura and striker Rafa Silva, who are currently suspended.

For Neto’s vacancy, Pezzolano has a number of options. The two most likely are the return of Willian Oliveira or the lineup of Pablo Siles. Thus, Filipe Machado would be moved to fulfill a role in a slightly more advanced position in the field.

If the Uruguayan opts for a player with characteristics more similar to those of Neto, Pedro Castro and Fernando Canesin are available. Neither of the two were even related to Raposa’s last match in Serie B – a 1-1 draw with Cricima, on Sunday (4), in Mineiro.

There is still an expectation for changes in midfield. The trio formed by Daniel Jr, Luvannor and Edu can be undone. After the game, Pezzolano signaled the possibility of Jaj retaking the team’s title. Bruno Rodrigues is another one who asks for a ticket.

A probable Cruzeiro to face the Worker would have Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Wesley Gasolina (Geovane), Willian Oliveira (Pablo Siles), Filipe Machado and Matheus Bidu; Jaj (Luvannor or Daniel Jr), Bruno Rodrigues and Edu.

Against Operrio, Cruzeiro will seek to return to winning ways in Serie B. Although it has achieved its best unbeaten series of the season – 11 games without defeat -, the celestial team has not won in two rounds – draws with Sampaio Corra (1-1) and Cricima (1 to 1).

Serie B leader since the 7th round, Cruzeiro has already added, in 28 games, 59 points – nine more than vice-leader Bahia and 18 more than Londrina, 5th place, first club outside the group that guarantees elite access .