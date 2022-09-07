Daesh claims terrorist attack on Russian Embassy in Afghanistan

support the 247

Sputnik Brazil – Daesh (a terrorist organization banned in Russia and several other countries) claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack near the Russian embassy in Kabul on Monday (5). Two consular officials died as a result of the attack.

An explosion occurred outside the embassy this morning, killing two diplomatic staff. The explosion took place in the immediate vicinity of the entrance to the representation’s consular department.

A source at a Kabul hospital told Sputnik that at least ten people had died and eight others were hospitalized as a result of the attack. According to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, there are also Afghan nationals among the victims.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced earlier in the day that a series of measures had been taken after the attack to increase security around the embassy in Afghanistan. The minister said he hoped that the perpetrators of the attack would be found and held accountable as soon as possible.

Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi expressed his condolences regarding the terrorist attack and assured that Afghan security forces will pay special attention to the security of the Russian embassy.

Muttaqi also stressed that all necessary steps would be taken to investigate the attack. The two foreign ministers agreed that the countries will “strengthen bilateral cooperation in the fight against international terrorism”.

Afghan Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi, appointed by the Taliban (the organization under UN sanctions for terrorist activity), hopes that the terrorist attack will not affect Kabul-Moscow relations.

Terrorist attacks remain a threat to people in Kabul: Last month, a massive explosion took place at a mosque in the north of the city, killing at least 21 and injuring 33 more.

Afghanistan has been under the control of the Taliban (an organization under UN sanctions for terrorist activity) since September 2022. However, Daesh (a terrorist organization banned in Russia and several other countries) continues to carry out attacks against civilians and police across the country. country.

