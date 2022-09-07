Directors Want ‘R-Rated’ X-Men Movie ‘Fully LGBTQ+’ Rolling Stone

Directors of Everything Everywhere at the Same Time Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan talk about plans to work with Marvel Studios

directors of Everything Everywhere at the Same Time (2022), Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan revealed to the Omelet who would love to make a movie of X-Menbut that “apart from traditional adaptations”, such as those that are often made by the major Hollywood studios.

“Everything Everywhere at the Same Time It’s a superhero movie, in a way. But when there are already fans of a material, we feel that there is a possibility of disappointing them,” he said. Scheinert. “We like to steal other people’s ideas and change the names, rather than adapting things that already exist.”

+++ READ MORE: Marvel: Halle Berry would like to return as Storm in the MCU: ‘For sure’

Despite this, the director revealed that he would like to work for marvel studios: “I would love to make a film of the X-Men for adults, to take that metaphor about understanding one’s sexuality and make it explicit. It would be the most LGBTQ+, most exploratory film possible.”

“I visualize a dialogue between some mutants: ‘How can we have sex? I’m made of mud, your body is covered in fur, and he has super strength!’ It would be a film full of body positivity,” he added.

+++ READ MORE: What is the right order to watch the 8 X-Men on Disney+?

Directors turned down Loki to direct Everything, Everywhere at the Same Time

before driving Everything Everywhere at the Same Timethe filmmaking duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinertalso known as Danielsrefused to commandLokiseries of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) at the Disney+.

Both series have the same basic concept: multiverse. While Loki shows the character of Tom Hiddleston after the events of Avengers: Endgame(2019) in temporal conflict, Everything Everywhere at the Same Timeaccompanies Evelyn Quan Wang (Michelle Yeoh)a Chinese immigrant who sees himself as the only person capable of saving all alternate realities from a great evil.

+++ READ MORE: X-Men: Why was filming terrible for Hugh Jackman? Anna Paquin explains

“There were meetings with the Marvel about Loki that we didn’t even go,” revealed Scheinert in an interview at SXSW Film Festival. “We were trying to make our own multiverse movie. [na época],” added kwan. “No, the meeting was scheduled and we went, but we said how we probably wouldn’t do the series. We wanted to shoot our own movie at the same time.”