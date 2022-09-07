Discover the stadium made of containers that will host Brazil’s game in the Qatar World Cup | world Cup

Brazil’s second game in the next World Cup will be in an unusual stadium, even in its name: the 974.

The number refers to the number of containers used in its construction – and also to the country’s international telephone code, which in Brazil is +55. The venue will host the national team’s match against Switzerland, on November 28, at 1 pm, for the second round of the group stage.

Stadium 974 will host a match between Brazil and Switzerland — Photo: Bruno Giufrida

The stadium is full of peculiarities. The construction itself speaks for itself. If to the naked eye from the inside, in the stands, it is not very different from the big Brazilian arenas, the traditional aisles between access to the chairs and the view from outside draw attention.

The stadium, with a capacity for 40,000 fans, was built on the site where, a few years ago, the Qatar Petroleum building was located. They weren’t large buildings, but they had to be demolished so that the container structure could be assembled.

Containers mark the work of the 974 — Photo: José Renato Ambrosio

And it will be dismantled. After the World Cup, the 974 can stop in another country or even become an arena for 20,000 or 30,000 fans in Qatar itself. What is known is that the stage for Brazil’s second match in the group stage will not continue exactly as it is today, with just over two months to go before the World Cup.

This Tuesday, at the invitation of the Supreme Committee, the traditional International Committee, journalists from around the world took a tour of the 974, with chats in the stadium’s VIP lounge, contact with the pitch and passing through the changing rooms.

VIP lounge at 974 has comfortable seats and a privileged view — Photo: Bruno Giufrida

The internal structure is curious. The aisles of the stadium rings, the ones behind the stands, are all shipping containers. There is no regularity between the walls: one is further forward, the other further back.

Containers indicate seating positions — Photo: Bruno Giufrida

Every container of the same color is the same thing. The yellow ones, for example, will be bathrooms, while the green ones, outpatient clinics. Seat numbering information is all painted on… containers. It’s like you’re on a ship.

– 30 thousand tons of steel were used for the construction of the stadium. The 974 will be used until the round of 16. Containers are easy to transport, they were made specifically for use here. And the stadium allows us to have natural ventilation, because, at the World Cup, it will already be winter – explains Mohamed Al Atwaan, director of the stadium.

Gramado will still be traded for the World Cup — Photo: Bruno Giufrida

Talar Sahsuvaroglu, an expert on sustainability and environmental issues at the organizing committee, also spoke about the difficulties of making the stadium more sustainable for the next World Cup.

– It’s my favorite stadium. It was a challenge to build it. It is a very interesting and fun project. The problem is that when we demolish the stadium, we will have a lot of garbage, but much of it is recyclable.

– We did everything to reduce the emission of carbon dioxide. Electric cars were used in the constructions. Another challenge was the production and consumption of natural plastic. We try to minimize, we will not use plastic packaging – commented Sahsuvaroglu.

Stadium 974 has a capacity for 40 thousand people — Photo: Bruno Giufrida

The estimate of the Qatar organizing committee is that the World Cup will cause the emission of 3.6 million mega tons of CO2 into the atmosphere. The account runs from April 2011 to June 2023 and is based on the GHG Protocol, an international benchmark for measuring greenhouse gases.

Despite being the only stadium without artificial air conditioning in the stands, the 974 is all internally air-conditioned and has giant fans. The changing rooms, during the visit, were with air conditioning on at 15ºC.

changing rooms at 974 are air-conditioned — Photo: Bruno Giufrida

During the World Cup, the organization hopes, the temperature will be much milder and will not require such air conditioning.

