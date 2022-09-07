Disney+ Day: Thor, Pinocchio and more, see what’s new

O Disney+ Day takes place this Thursday, September 8, and will feature multiple premieres, including Pinocchio, Thor: Love and Thunder and more.

In addition, we will have some news about the next steps of streaming and brands for the future.

Pinocchio: Academy Award® winner Robert Zemeckis directs the live-action and CGI version that retells the beloved story of the wooden puppet who embarks on an electrifying adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the carpenter who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) like a son.

Thor: Love and Thunder: After debuting in theaters, “Thor: Love and Thunder” arrives exclusively on Disney+. The new production from Marvel Studios presents the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey of self-discovery unlike anything he’s faced before. But their efforts are interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat this threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields her magical hammer, Mjolnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

Marvel Studios Forward: Behind the Scenes of Thor: Love and Thunder: The production features Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Tessa Thompson sharing the secrets behind the creation of “Thor: Love and Thunder”. Through in-depth interviews with the cast and crew, as well as never-before-seen footage and footage from the set and more, the Marvel Studios Avante series now reveals the behind-the-scenes look at the fourth God of Thunder movie.

cars on the road: Lightning McQueen and Mater are back on a road trip to Mater’s sister’s wedding. This will make good shorts for sure!

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of the Jedi: With never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage, personal stories and significant moments, “Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of the Jedi” showcases the production process of “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” Lucasfilm’s original series for Disney+. Lucasfilm and Supper Club’s insightful documentary explores the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker to the screen – with Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen in their respective classic roles. Additionally, director Deborah Chow, cast and crew reflect on their journey to tell a new story with iconic Star Wars characters, while introducing new heroes and villains to the saga along the way. Complete with visits to the creature area, props department and more, “Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of the Jedi” introduces the side of cinema that makes Star Wars so unique – the respect and passion for generational legacy and loved ones. characters.

In addition to the news, we will have another new episode of She-Hulk.

Finally, Disney+ Day takes place this Thursday, September 8, with news on Disney Plus.