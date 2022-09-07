Disney reveals secrets of Thor: Love and Thunder in new behind-the-scenes video

Admin 3 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

Start ” Marvel ” Disney reveals secrets of Thor: Love and Thunder in new behind-the-scenes video

The film arrives on Disney+ this week.

Playback / Internet

With Thor: Love and Thunder imminent to stream on Disney+ this week, the company has shared a new behind-the-scenes video to celebrate the occasion.

In the video, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and the cast of Taika Waititi’s film talk about various details and meanings of the film’s story, which follows the adventures of the MCU’s God of Thunder.

CHECK IT ALSO

The God of Thunder returns

Thor: Love and Thunder was released in theaters in July, and sees the God of Thunder teaming up with his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to defeat the deadly threat of Gor: The Butcher of the Gods, which brings destruction to Asgard.

The cast of the new Marvel Studios film includes Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi and Russell Crowe.

The film also featured the appearance of Guardians of the Galaxy, represented by Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Sean Gunn, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel and Pom Klementieff.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits Disney+ on September 8, kicking off the series of celebrations for D23.

Lucas Nascimento

Lucas Nascimento Screenwriter and film scholar who always keeps an eye on the latest news and updates on the Seventh Art.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Jason Momoa, the Aquaman, finally cut his hair; see how it turned out

After years of having long hair, Jason Momoa, who plays Aquaman in the DCEU, has …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved