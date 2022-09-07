Disney reveals secrets of Thor: Love and Thunder in new behind-the-scenes video

Playback / Internet

With Thor: Love and Thunder imminent to stream on Disney+ this week, the company has shared a new behind-the-scenes video to celebrate the occasion.

In the video, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and the cast of Taika Waititi’s film talk about various details and meanings of the film’s story, which follows the adventures of the MCU’s God of Thunder.

The God of Thunder returns

Thor: Love and Thunder was released in theaters in July, and sees the God of Thunder teaming up with his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to defeat the deadly threat of Gor: The Butcher of the Gods, which brings destruction to Asgard.

The cast of the new Marvel Studios film includes Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi and Russell Crowe.

The film also featured the appearance of Guardians of the Galaxy, represented by Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Sean Gunn, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel and Pom Klementieff.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits Disney+ on September 8, kicking off the series of celebrations for D23.

