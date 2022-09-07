Echoes – 01×01 – Home

This article no contains spoilers.



×



echoesfrom Netflix, is a thriller psychological and mystery centered around two identical twins, Leni and Gina (played by Michelle Monaghan), and if there’s one word that sums up this first episode, it’s intriguing, which is always great to find in a series these days.

The new Netflix series seems to fit in well among other good ones of the genre (it comes to my mind quickly Sharp Objects) and obviously seems to follow many of the usual plot intro processes, which may not seem very original. However, in the background, echoes it manages quite well to hold the interest and leave us intrigued by the mystery that begins to unfold and bring something new. It leaves us wanting to know more by watching the next episodes.

Throughout this pilot episode, we come to realize that this is not just another story of twin sisters who share a strong bond and who can tell when the other is good, bad, alive or dead. We begin to realize that there is something wrong with the story and that they are not the normal twins we would expect. The mystery behind the disappearance is not alien to them. There is something very wrong that you can see at the end of the episode and that serves as a kick-off for what we will now discover as the series continues.

Michelle Monaghan’s interpretation convinced and Matt Bomer does not disappoint. Undoubtedly, it is an episode that completes its objective perfectly: leaving us with a suspicious face looking at the screen while they present us with meaningless mysteries and the desire to continue to see the difference that marks the cliffhanger at the end of the episode.

It will undoubtedly be a series that I will not be able to put down now and I was already starting to think that nothing interesting was coming out on Netflix these days…