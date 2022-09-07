ESPN reporter suffers harassment during coverage at Maracanã

A regrettable scene took place on the outskirts of Maracanã, this Wednesday, before Flamengo vs Velez. During coverage near the stadium, ESPN reporter Jessica Dias was harassed by a Rubro-Negro fan.

Jessica was giving information about the match during a channel program, when she was kissed, without consent, by a Flamengo fan. Shortly after the scene, ESPN cropped footage for the studio again.

The case quickly reverberated on social media, and generated outrage among netizens and Jessica’s fellow professionals. Commentator Renato Rodrigues, also from ESPN, did not spare criticism of the man who harassed the reporter.

– Bro, disgusted with what just happened with Jessica Dias at Maraca. An old asshole, son of a bitch, kissed our reporter in the middle of the link without her permission. First of all, a hug for her. I’m sorry. Second, whoever was nearby had an obligation to give a choir – wrote Renato.

According to ESPN editor-in-chief Rubens Possi Junior, the fan has already been taken to the police station.