Fans of Gisele Bündchen criticize newspaper that describes the model as a ‘hot-headed Brazilian’ – Zoeira

after a new york newspaper to describe Gisele Bundchen, 42 years old, as a “hot-headed Brazilian”, fans of the model criticized the use of the term. The publication was made last Thursday (1st), in the column Page Six, of the newspaper New York Postreferring to the her trip to Costa Rica after a fight with her husband, Tom Brady, 45 years old.

“They have a fiery relationship. Gisele is a bit hot-headed – she has that brazilian heat!”, a source told the vehicle. Supporters of the gaúcha pointed out the phrase as sexist and xenophobic.

The fight would have been motivated by disagreements over the football player’s decision to go back on the decision to retirement of the NFL. Brady will play another season, representing the Tampa Bay Bucaneers.

“The husband break the deal to spend more time with her family, but it’s the fact that Gisele has the Brazilian heat that’s the problem”, wrote a Twitter follower ironically. Another fan shared the newspaper article and asked “Is it serious, Page Six?”;

According to the portal Extraone follower wrote: “what a disgusting comment”, while another criticized: “and they will say again that the prejudice (against Brazilians) does not exist“.

crisis in marriage

The marriage crisis would have started after Tom Brady came out of retirement. “There were problems in the marriage because of her decision not to retire. Gisele was always the one with the kids,” a source said.

“They agreed that he would retire to focus on his family, so he changed his mind.”

Gisele allegedly returned to the same city as her husband. However, the two did not reconcile. Despite the fight being considered “very serious”, Tom still seeks to make peace with the model.

Gisele demanded attendance

In 2020, during a revealing interview with Howard Stern’s Sirius XM radio show, Tom Brady revealed that he went through a marriage crisis with Gisele.

According to him, the discussions took place because of the housework and family who, for her, were being overlooked by Brady.

The crisis worsened in his last years at the head of the New England Patriots team, where he stayed 20 years. Gisele even said that she was not happy in the relationship.

Tom Brady Gisele’s husband “A few years ago, she didn’t feel like I was doing my part for the family. She felt like I played football all season and she was the one who took care of the house.”

“Later, when the season was over, I wanted to focus on all my other professional activities. And she’d say, ‘Well, when are you going to do things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school?'” Brady said.

“Her point was, ‘Well, yeah, of course this works for you. everything works for you. But it doesn’t work for me,'” Brady added.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Gisele and the actor Leonardo DiCaprio47 years, dated for five yearsfrom 2000 to 2005. The model revealed that changes in her life habits and a desire to become healthier and consciously contributed to the termination of the relationship.

At the time of the separation, the British newspaper The Sun pointed out that it was Gisele who was responsible for putting an end to the relationship, due to the constant infidelities of the actor.

In addition, the alleged pivot of the separation was the actress Sienna Miller, ex-girlfriend of Jude Law. “It is not the first time that Leonardo has been unfaithful and the Gisele couldn’t take it anymore“, assured a source to the tabloid.