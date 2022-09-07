fight in 95 yielded flags and was eternalized

Flamengo and Vélez Sarsfield meet today (7), at Maracanã, in a decisive duel for a place in the Libertadores final. The new confrontation between the teams brings to mind the first game on Brazilian soil, which took place almost 30 years ago, and started a rivalry that spans time. On the field, a red-black triumph with the fingerprint of the “best attack in the world” and a beating that was immortalized in flags.

In the current season, Fla step on the four lines with a good advantage after the victory by 4 to 0 in José Amalfitani, last week. The positive result at the opponent’s home had the brilliance of Pedro, who scored three times — Everton Ribeiro did the other.

To better understand the context that distinguishes Flamengo x Vélez, it is necessary to go back to 1995 and to the extinct Supercup, a competition that brought together the clubs that had already won the Libertadores and that was organized between 1988 and 1997.

In the centenary year, Rubro-Negro lived a bitter season and went through a crisis, with changes of coaches, but, still, reached the final of the Conmebol tournament. In the round of 16, he met Vélez and the first game, in Buenos Aires, marked the debut of radio broadcaster Washington Rodrigues, Apolinho, as team commander.

At the time, the Argentinian team was led by Carlos Bianchi, had names like goalkeeper Chilavert and midfielder Basualdo, and was experiencing great achievements, such as the Libertadores in 1994. brothers were considered favorites.

In Argentina, Brazil won 3-2. And if tonight’s game will be at Maracanã, on that occasion the stage for the return was Parque do Sabiá, in Uberlândia, Minas Gerais. With goals from Sávio, Edmundo and Romário, members of the “best attack in the world”, Rubro-Negro won 3-0 and secured the classification.

With the result consolidated, already in the extra time, Edmundo tried to make a move on the defender Zandoná, who hit an elbow in the attacker. The then number 7 rubbed his brow, bleeding, and slapped him back. The Argentine gave another slap and, after the Animal turned his back, he landed a punch, which made the Brazilian go to the ground. It was the trigger for a pitched battle.

Romário, in defense of his then companion, threw a “fly” at an opponent amid the fight between members of the two squads.

Image: Reproduction

Both Zandoná’s punch and Romário’s flying punch became images of the respective supporters’ flags, and are used provocatively by both of them in each encounter.

On the Flamengo side, the flag was an initiative of Urubuzada, one of the clubs organized by the club from Gávea, last year, for the confrontation for the group stage of Libertadores. At the time, with the stadiums without fans due to measures in the midst of the new coronavirus pandemic, the idea was to support the team and, at the same time, a provocation to the opponents.

In addition to the flag alluding to Romário’s aggression, they were taken, two others that recalled Rodrigo Mendes’ dribble that left Zandoná lying on the lawn. The pieces, however, were vetoed by Bepe (Specialized Police Battalion in Stadiums), after a request from Conmebol, but there is a preparation for them to be present again, now in this new context of full stands.

Image: Reproduction social networks

In the case of Vélez, as the UOL Esporte In an article published in 2021, the “rapo”, which is what Argentines call the flags made manually by their fanatics, debuted in stadiums in early 2020.

The initiative was taken by a small group of (about 40) fans called “100 barrios”, in allusion to the famous Buenos Aires song from the 1940s, reinforcing that Buenos Aires had 100 neighborhoods (when in fact it has 48). The flag was made by four fans — two were not even born when that match took place.

“This is one of the most talked about moments by us, we don’t let anyone make fun of us, every anniversary of the bid [3 de outubro] we come together to celebrate, it’s our ‘Zandonazo‘”, read the message sent by Rodolfo Castillo, one of those responsible for making the flag, to Tales Torraga’s column.

Do not regret

To UOL Esportein 2016, defender Zandoná said he did not regret the act in that 1995 match, and said he felt “provoked”.

Flavio Zandoná gives an interview at a charity match in Argentina Image: YouTube reproduction

“At this point in my life, of course I look back and have no regrets. Carrying regrets is a very sad way to live. I’m not proud or regret this episode. I felt provoked. And anyone who provokes needs to know that this will have consequences”, he said, at the opportunity.

He was at the José Amalfitani stadium, last Wednesday, when Flamengo won 4-0, and, in new contact with the UOL Esportereinforced this feeling.

“I gave it my all, really. I don’t regret it, I haven’t changed anything from what I think and have already said”, said the “Chinese”, as his Spanish nickname is (“Chino”), through slightly slanted eyes.

The former defender also confirmed something that was revealed by Basualdo and Gómez. Upon returning to the hotel in Uberlândia, after the fight with Flamengo, several Brazilian fans went to the place to congratulate Zandoná for the aggression, according to his two friends, surprised by Edmundo’s rejection in front of his own countrymen. “But I didn’t talk to anyone, I arrived and locked myself in my room. I didn’t want to talk, but I did know that they went there and wanted to congratulate me.”

The Argentine went on to say that for punching Edmundo, he gets gifts and discounts in Argentina — and even in Brazil, including his family. “My wife and niece were in a hotel in Florianópolis, and when the owner noticed the last name, he asked if they were my relatives. They answered yes, and they got a 15% discount because the owner didn’t like Edmundo. In Argentina, I even I understand who wants to give me something, but in Brazil, it’s really a surprise”, he said.