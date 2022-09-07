Flamengo has two last-minute absences for the game with Vélez; see related

O Flamengo released the list of related teams to face Vélez, this Wednesday, for the return game of the Libertadores semifinal. The club has two last-minute absences: Victor Hugo felt discomfort in the adductor of his right thigh and Matheus França suffered a cut in his right ankle.

The youngsters join Bruno Henrique, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz and Léo Pereira as casualties for the match at Maracanã. The first two are recovering from injuries, while the last two are suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

As expected, Dorival Júnior did not link Gabigol and Thiago Maia for the decisive duel with Vélez. The duo is hanging and was at risk of losing the Libertadores final if they were warned this Wednesday.

Faced with the embezzlement, Dorival Júnior listed four youngsters from the under-20 team: Cleiton, Kayke, Petterson and Mateusão.

Flamengo and Vélez face each other at 9:30 pm this Wednesday for the return game of the Libertadores semifinal. After the 4-0 rout in Argentina, the Brazilian club can lose up to a three-goal difference to guarantee a spot in the final against Athletico-PR.