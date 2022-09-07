Flamengo vs Vélez: Everton Cebolinha and Vidal enter the starting lineup | Flamengo

Flamengo ended its preparation for the return game against Vélez Sársfield, in the Libertadores semifinal, in the late afternoon of this Tuesday. The team that will take to the field at Maracanã, at 21:30 (Brasília time) on Wednesday, is as follows:

Santos, Rodinei, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Filipe Luís; João Gomes, Vidal and Everton Ribeiro; Arrascaeta (Pulgar), Everton Cebolinha and Pedro.

Recovering from pain in his right foot due to a blow received in the first leg, Arrascaeta has a comeback that is practically confirmed. This Tuesday, however, he did not train on the field and was limited to work at the gym. If Flamengo chooses not to select him, Pulgar will replace him.

Vidal replaces Thiago Maia, hanging, and Cebolinha replaces Gabigol, in the same situation.

1 of 3 Everton Cebolinha and Vidal will start against Vélez Sársfield — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo Everton Cebolinha and Vidal will start against Vélez Sársfield – Photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo

Léo Pereira and David Luiz, suspended, give way to Fabrício Bruno and Pablo. Bruno Henrique and Rodrigo Caio are the medical absences.

Last Wednesday, Flamengo won 4-0 at the José Amalfitani Stadium in Buenos Aires. To be eliminated, Vélez needs to win by five goals difference. Red-black defeat by a negative balance of four goals takes the dispute for the spot to penalties.

2 of 3 Vidal and Cebolinha will start Flamengo against Vélez — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo Vidal and Cebolinha will start Flamengo against Vélez — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo

3 of 3 — Photo: Reproduction — Photo: Reproduction