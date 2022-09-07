Flamengo vs Vélez, squad and the latest news from Mengão

9:17 am – Flamengo vs Vélez: time, where to watch and probable lineup

The Libertadores semifinal between Flamengo and Vélez will be broadcast through the closed channel ESPN, but for those who prefer to watch through a mobile device over the internet, you can opt for Star+, a streaming service.

11:31 am – Renata Ruel attacks Mauro Cezar and commentator defends himself

But it all started when Renata made an analysis of Gabigol's expulsion bid, distorting and misinforming about what happened in the play. Mauro then replied to the post, criticizing: "Apparently, the referee commentator Renata Ruel doesn't know that the play was stopped? She was making comments in the Premier League at the time, apparently formed an "opinion" for this little video. Passed the Central do Apito entrance exam"

12:07 – Flamengo is one of the teams considered by Inter Milan for Adriano Imperador’s farewell game

As stated by Marcelo Bernardo, he is waiting for one of the clubs for which Adriano played in Brazil for the advancement of the project. The initial idea would be to hold the game at Maracanã, as the striker won important titles at the stadium, in addition to staying in the city where his family lives, facilitating logistics for Adriano.

12:11 – Adriano Imperador received an offer from Flamengo, but did not accept it

Soon after, Eduardo went on to say that other members of the board were not aware of the project. In addition, he stressed the age that the Emperor was at the time of the movement carried out.

12:38 pm – Paulo Calçade got the incredible prediction made in 2016 about Flamengo right

At the time, Flamengo had been paying debts for three years and playing for championships with modest and cheap squads. The priority was the economic sanitation of the club. In 2016, Paulo Calçade made an incredible prediction on ESPN, saying that Flamengo would dominate Brazilian football and that people would resume the discussion about TV quotas. Check it out:

13:01 – More wins, more goals, higher score: Flamengo has a large advantage in duels against Goiás

The clubs have already played 56 matches against each other, distributed in matches of the Brazilian Championship, the Copa do Brasil and the extinct Champions Cup. In this sense, Flamengo has the advantage in the confrontation with 25 wins, 22 draws and nine triumphs for the Goiás team.

13:36 – Flamengo defines in which gap it will try to hire David Terans

Still in contention for all titles in the current season, Flamengo already envisions its planning for 2023. MRN found out that midfielder David Terans, from Athletico-PR, is on Mais Querido's radar, but it's just an alternative for the position, since the club's priority is to bring in an athlete from European football.

2:24 pm – Galvão surprises by asking Rodinei at the World Cup: ‘Best in Brazil’

Galvão Bueno started praising the player from Flamengo, and placed him as the best full-back in Brazil: "Capable of someone saying I'm crazy. Who is the best right-back in Brazilian football right now? I rode! No doubt. The physical strength, the speed and the confidence he gained. And he is not about to renew with Flamengo. He takes the ball and goes for everybody."

15:27 – Sheik praises Gabigol and puts him close to Zico in Flamengo

In a panel where the participants needed to define Gabigol in a single word, Sheik used the "Craque" sign and argued: "Maybe he will be the last of those who represent me. He scores, is a top scorer and provokes. He's on another level. He's not just an athlete, he's become a celebrity for everything he's done on the field. The guy is an ace", said Sheik.

15:41 – Maracanã may have pitch collapse if Vasco and Botafogo close their stadiums in 2023

The current concession contract for Maracanã prohibits Flamengo and Fluminense from denying the lease of the Maracanã to Vasco and Botafogo. In 2022, Vasco went to court to force the Consortium to rent the stadium on two occasions for matches in the Série B of the Brazilian Championship, against Cruzeiro and Sport.

16:26 – Flamengo opens sector and sells more tickets for game against Vélez

According to journalist Venê Casagrande, from Uol, Flamengo's board will then be able to sell another 2,000 tickets. Tickets will be sold in the next few moments through the club's official sales website, flamengo.superingresso.com.br.

16:41 – Vélez leaves for Rio believing in a miracle against Flamengo at Maracanã

Vélez Sarsfield has a steep mountain to climb this Wednesday (7), as they want to be present in the second final of Copa Libertadores da América. In the second match of the Libertadores semifinals, the Argentines need to beat Flamengo by four goals in Maracanã to take the dispute to penalties, as they were thrashed in the first leg.

16:55 – Everton Ribeiro will become the biggest in the history of Flamengo in Libertadores statistics

In the duel last Wednesday (31), when Flamengo thrashed Vélez Sarsfield, Everton Ribeiro completed 48 matches for Rubro-Negro in Libertadores, equaling "Maestro" Júnior, one of the greatest idols in the club's history.

17:26 – Inter makes contacts to sign champion in 2019 for Flamengo

According to the portal fans.com, Inter's executive director, William Thomas, has already opened conversations with Eduardo Maluf, the goalkeeper's representative. In short, the idea was to obtain information about the economic parameters that the goalkeeper wants to receive. As further advanced by the website, Diego Alves would have to lower his salary to work for Corolado, since he earns about R$ 650 thousand per month.

18:03 – Flying: Vinícius Júnior scores in Real’s victory in the Champions League; watch

With a goal in the debut of the group stage, they have scored two games in a row in the European competition. That's because the ace scored the goal of the Champions League title 21/22, when Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in the grand final, at the end of May.

18:15 – See Post Malone’s reaction to receiving Flamengo shirt at Rock in Rio

The rapper and musician was surprised with a Flamengo shirt, as it was delivered by representatives of the club's board. Post Malone's reaction was videotaped. Rubro-Negro posted the video with the American artist's reaction. Watch.

19:22 – Mauro Cezar points out preference for an opponent in the Libertadores final and highlights an important point

Mengão is only left out of the final if there is a historic embarrassment. That's because Mengo won the first leg by 4 to 0 against Vélez, in Argentina and decides the classification in the crowded Maracanã. In a live broadcast by UOL Esporte, journalist Mauro Cezar Pereira reveals a preference for Palmeiras, from the point of view of the flamengo player he is looking for.

19:31 – Pedrinho makes a strong outburst and gains support from people linked to Flamengo

Pedrinho started the video apparently emotional and remembering that, while he was a footballer, he suffered from disrespect from commentators who did not know him personally. In addition, he revealed that he still needs to explain himself in relation to many of these criticisms.

20:11 – Dorival defines Flamengo team against Vélez to confirm spot in the Libertadores final

According to the journalist Venê Casagrande, the Flamengo coach will start an initial 11, mostly starting as in previous cup games, but with four important changes. Defenders David Luiz and Leo Pereira, midfielder Thiago Maia and striker Gabigol will not even be related.

20:55 – Terans, Oscar and Michael at Flamengo + Rodinei at Botafogo move the eve of the clash with Vélez for Libertadores

Speculation took over the news as fans await the return game between Flamengo and Vélez, for the return of the Libertadores semifinal.

21:49 – Tite puts Pedro’s call in doubt and cites ‘great competition’

In an interview with Último Lance, from the TNT Sports program, the coach talked about the situation of Flamengo's number 21 this Tuesday (6) after the Champions League round. Contrary to what he had been doing, Tite is emphatic: 'I don't know if I'm going to call'. But in the sequence, he praises the player and compares him to other strikers, citing great competition.

22:32 – Confidence: Vélez president bets on a favorable score for the Argentines at Maracanã

Mengão won 4-0 in Argentina and in a new game between Flamengo and Vélez, the 5-1 score for the Argentines would tie on aggregate. This is because there is no longer the qualifying goal criterion in the Copa Libertadores and any equality is resolved in penalties. Therefore, the Argentine believes in a penalty shootout at Maracanã.

23:34 – Athletico-PR beats Palmeiras and awaits Flamengo or Vélez in the final

Palmeiras and Athletico played the return game of the Libertadores semifinal at Allianz Parque. The teams drew 2-2 and the people from Paraná qualified for the final on account of the 1-0 victory in the first leg, in Paraná. The club awaits the match between Flamengo and Vélez to have confirmation of the opponent.

23:58 – David Terans, target of Flamengo, places Athletico-PR in the Libertadores final

Terans started the match on the bench, but ended up taking the field on the return of halftime. With Athletico-PR behind on the scoreboard (and tying on aggregate), he was one of the main bets of the coaching staff to swing the Palmeiras nets. However, what he initially saw was Palmeiras do the second and, at least for a brief moment, secure themselves in the final.

00:38 – Paulo Sousa is the favorite to take over Serie A club

After a bad start to the season in Serie A Tim, coach Mihajlovic was fired and Paulo Sousa became one of the favorites for the spot. The information is from the Italian site CalcioMercato, which puts the former Flamengo alongside the Brazilian Thiago Motta.

