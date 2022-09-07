Former Corinthians president says he is against SAF at the club

The former president of Corinthians, Andrés Sanchez, was one of the guests on a panel at Brasil Futebol Expo, which has been taking place since Sunday in the north of São Paulo. Last Monday, coach Vítor Pereira was one of the speakers on the topic of foreign coaches in Brazil.

Alongside Júlio Casares, current president of São Paulo; Andrés Rueda, from Santos; and Thiago Scuro, director of RB Bragantino, Sanchez said he was against the SAF (Sociedade Anônima no Futebol) at Alvinegro.

“The pressure at Red Bull Bragantino is one, to have a limited one, at the clubs here (the big three) is another. I’m a consultant at Cruzeiro, I told Ronaldo: life today at Cruzeiro is good, I want to see it next year, because the demand is different. He is the owner. If he doesn’t put money, he can’t even go out on the street in Belo Horizonte. He will have to assemble a new team and that costs. We have a much more serious problem, in addition to the management model In SAF, the entrepreneurs will be the same, the players too, whether with SAF, limited or associative”, he began on the subject.

“I’m in favor of the club also being able to file for judicial recovery. I’m not against the SAF, but the SAF has ten years to pay the debts. At Corinthians there’s been a lawsuit for 18 years, and the guy hasn’t received it until today. If he had judicial recovery , he would receive. Corinthians spent seven years without receiving a penny from the box office, and the bill arrives one day, and it arrived. You have to pay for the stadium, the CT, all that. The only place where money falls from heaven is in the church , not elsewhere”, he added.

He said that if all clubs became SAF, some factors would arise, such as the extinction of Olympic sports. According to him, Corinthians spends around R$100 million on these modalities and football is responsible for this money.

“Churches pray the Our Father, it goes for all religions, and they don’t pay a penny in tax. They don’t pay. What’s the difference between the football club and the church? But you can’t play in church, otherwise, my friend… If everyone is SAF, what will happen is that associative clubs will end all Olympic sports. Is this what we want in football? I am against SAF in Corinthians. Many clubs need it, but Corinthians does not. At most keep 51% and sell the rest, turn into shares, I don’t know”, he opined.

This year, the current president of Timão, Duilio Monteiro Alves, also took a stand against the SAF in the club. “Corinthians is the people’s team, the fans’ team. It is impossible for Corinthians to have an owner”, he said at the time.

Currently, in Brazil, some clubs have already become SAF or are in the process. The most famous cases are those of RB Bragantino, Cruzeiro, Botafogo and Vasco.

