“From the sides of Brazil…”; Tite’s assistant does not remain silent about the call-up of Rodinei, from Flamengo

After Galvão Bueno asked for the call-up of the defender, it was the turn of a right-hand man of Tite in the Brazilian National Team to express his opinion on the subject.

the right back wheeled It is one of highlights from the team Flamengo trained by Dorival Junior in the 2022 season. The defender, who has established himself as the team’s starter and has been leaving the young promise Matheuzinho on the bench, is on the rise at Mais Querido and very well rated by the press. In recent days he has become request in the Brazilian national team by none other than Galvão Buenoduring the program Bem Amigos, on SporTV.

“Able to tell someone I’m crazy. Who is the best right-back in Brazilian football right now? I rode! No doubt. The physical strength, the speed and the confidence he gained. And he is not about to renew with Flamengo. He takes the ball and goes for everyone“, said the narrator, who would call up the full-back for the Qatar World Cup.

After Galvão Bueno’s comment, which had a lot of repercussion in the press, the Tite’s technical assistant in the Brazilian team, Matheus Bachi, opened the game about the possibility of Rodinei being called up. “From Brazil’s full-backs, Rodinei has a very important offensive role in Flamengo, often also using this breadth on the right side.. And then there’s Marcos Rocha consistent, with the departure of three with Palmeiras“, he praised.

However, Bachi deflected and downplayed the possibility of summons. “But we have to understand the context of the Selection, the context of what we want as a team, to translate this and provide greater security for both us and the athletes on the field.. Then, maybe our choice is based more on the team’s needs than on the quality of the athletes we have in the position“, he added.

THE next call of the Brazilian National Team is scheduled for Friday (9), at 11 am, for the friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia. While Rodinei seems to have small chances of winning an opportunity, the striker should receive a chance from Tite. Pedrowho lives a great moment with the Flamengo shirt.