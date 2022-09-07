Gaming Shelf: LG announces dedicated interface and new cloud gaming services for its Smart TVs

LG announced on Monday (05) a new update for its 2021 and 2022 smart TVs. With the new software version, models of both lines will have the Gaming Shelfa platform that brings together all of the user’s cloud gaming services, serving as an answer to Samsung’s Gaming Hub.

LG Gaming Shelf





Gaming Shelf will house all user subscriptions in a streamlined interface that will be integrated into webOS 6.0 (2021 TVs) and webOS 22 (2022 TVs). Since the arrival of NVIDIA GeForce NOW, it was to be expected that the South Korean would implement more news for gamers who are fans of game streaming. There will be different categories — and sub-categories — that will allow you to find games more easily based on your tastes, such as Sports (Football, Baseball, etc.). Initially, the new interface will highlight titles available on the NVIDIA platform. Platforms like Google Stadia and Xbox Cloud Gaming are expected to be integrated into Gaming Shelf soon.

Blacknut and Utomik Cloud arrive at Smart TVs





LG took advantage of the Gaming Shelf “game shelf” announcement to highlight the addition of two new cloud gaming services: Blacknut and Utomik Cloud. Blacknut has over 500 games in its catalog for consoles and PC, including Metro Exodus and overcooked, in addition to other acclaimed titles. Utomik Cloud goes even further by offering over 1,300 PC games, but of the total, a selection of over a hundred titles will be released for LG Smart TVs, including Coffee Talk and My Time At Portia.

















LG says Blacknut will hit eligible TVs starting this September in Germany, France and other European countries. In the United States, the platform will debut in the last quarter of the year. Other regions will receive the service in early 2023. Utomik Cloud, meanwhile, should start shipping in mid-November. Is your LG TV eligible to receive Gaming Shelf? Comment!

