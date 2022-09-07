George and Julia’s Unshakable Chemistry in A Ticket to Heaven

Ticket to Paradise debuted in theaters today. As soon as I left the press session after the movie, I talked to a journalist friend about the chemistry between Julia Roberts and George Clooney. They’ve done other movies together. from the franchise Eleven Men and a Secret, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind until the little remembered Money Game. They’re always great. And it’s no different in Ticket to paradise. Take them both out of this story, and the movie becomes a Lifetime forgettable, lol. But with both, it makes me want to see it again.

Shall we talk about the story? It follows the story of Lily (Kaitlyn Dever), who has just graduated as a lawyer. Before taking on a new job, she accompanies her best friend Wren (Billie Lourd) on a trip to Bali. But there, Lily abruptly falls in love with a local boy (Maxime Bouttier). And she decides to get married impulsively. But the young woman’s unexpected decision makes her parents, a divorced couple (George Clooney and Julia Roberts), decide to travel to the island in a hurry. The two apparently hate each other. But they decide to unite. Their goal is to try to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake they made, when they got married 25 years ago. That’s when sabotage and not-so-successful plans begin. The ex-couple does everything to avoid their daughter’s hasty marriage. This effort could end up bringing the two together again.

What did I think of the movie?

When I was watching the movie, and remembering Lifetime productions (lol), I also remembered another movie. He was Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again. A heavenly place, veterans to attract an older audience, and young actors to attract younger ones as well. And then, when researching, I saw that both films have the same director and co-author of the script: Ol Parker. The difference is that in the previous film Amanda Seyfried worked perfectly, which Kaitlyn Dever does not. She’s good at dramatic roles, like in dopesick. But it lacks lightness and charm for a romantic comedy.

What’s really fun are the quick dialogues and the looks of George and Julia. There is a moment when they find themselves waking up in the same room – and her boyfriend (Lucas Bravo, from Emily in Paris) knocking on the door. It’s hilarious! It also needs to be pointed out that Lucas is having a blast, without even a shadow of Gabriel’s charm from the Netflix series. But the movie is by George and Julia, always great, fun, you want to see more of them. It even imagines an unlikely sequel. The only problem is that they could have chosen a better outfit for Julia, right? Those Ghostbusters jumpsuits are a disaster, lol. And still with a fanny pack!!!