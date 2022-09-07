Google announces new cell phones, watch and headset

Google announces the launch of new products at an event that takes place on October 6, at 11 am, Brasília time. The announcement was made on Tuesday. The company is expected to launch new cell phones and smart watch. The event will be streamed via the Google Store website or YouTube.

Through a short video, a teaser, the company showed the products that should be highlighted at the conference. It has the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, new generation of cell phones and the debut of the Pixel Watch, the first smart watch from Google. There was just no mention of the Pixel Tablet.

THE Google Disclosure Says “It’s All Falling Into It”. The company has expanded its product portfolio, not for nothing comes the company’s first smartwatch (not taking into account Fitbit products).

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones indicate having a new look, revamped in their camera blocks, in addition to extra color options. As for the technical part of the devices, users can expect screens with 2K resolution, 50MP sensors and the “Google Tensor G2”. In addition, the new generation of the chipset made by Google and Android 13 operating system should be new.

The company has already stated, on its blog, that it will bring new products to the smart home line. He did not give details of what these products will be.

The Pixel Watch is the company’s big news at the moment. The smart watch will ship with the newest version of Wear OS, which should have full integration with Google services, including Wallet and Assistant.

In the United States, the Pixel Buds Pro is now available for US$ 199, which is equivalent to R$ 1 thousand, which also appears in the video released by the company. This shows that the company should show new colors for its headphones. However, this is just one direction, which may or may not be confirmed later.