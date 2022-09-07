Google Calendar has a crash and messes up calendars this Tuesday (06)

Google Workspace, a package of Google services, went through an instability this Tuesday (06) that affected Google Calendar. The app was basically the only product affected by the flaw. “We are aware of an issue with the Google Calendar service that is affecting a significant subset of users,” Workspace said on its status page.

Down Detector also verifies a significant increase in user complaints since yesterday (05). The website points out that São Paulo, Curitiba, Porto Alegre and Rio de Janeiro are among the most affected cities.

On Twitter, it was possible to find complaints from users who mainly speak Spanish. Check out some publications on the subject below:

I had to change the time on google calendar because the classes were out of phase so now there are classes in Brazilian time — a blue anomaly (@sextvs) September 6, 2022

Go give me an attack because the Google calendar thinks that they are 2 ?????? — ???? (@cv_molinaa) September 6, 2022

jajaja el Google Calendar we have local tours this week =D — maría josé carreño (@mjcarreno) September 6, 2022

The time change doesn’t leave me the pure shit on Google Calendar ?????? – Luís ?? (@luisandrp) September 6, 2022

I need help if I have unconfigured the google calendar time and all the events sell me an hour before help — n (@xnicomrjs) September 6, 2022

@googlecalendar and @MicrosoftTeams if you jumped the news jajaja… it added +2 hours to all your calendars and collapsed the corporate world of Latam by the Chilean time that has not changed. #buenahonda #Pure life #UX #bug — Fernanda Valdés (@fernandavaldes) September 6, 2022

reason for failure

On the Google Workspace Dashboard English page, it was shown that Calendar issues primarily affected people who had events and appointments saved in Chile’s time zone.

Because of this, so many Spanish speaking people were complaining. For these users, the company has made a special page available so that it is possible to manually correct the timetable.

Google has not explained what has caused the instability, but is currently providing predictions for corrections to be made. “We hope to resolve the issue affecting a significant subset of users of the Google Calendar service on September 7, 2022 13:00 UTC [[às 10h no horário de Brasília]”, reads the latest update on the status of the service.

