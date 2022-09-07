Google CEO is photographed with Pixel Watch a month before launch – Tecnoblog

O Pixel Watch should be officially released on October 6, the date of Google’s next hardware event, but it already makes its first public appearances. The company’s CEO, Sundar Pichaiparticipated in an event using the brand’s new watch.

Sundar Pichai (CEO) at Google I/O 2022 (Image: Handout / Google)

Pichai was at Code Conference 2022, organized by Vox Media, and gave an interview on stage at the event. He talked about unexpected competitors like TikTok and efficiency decisions like shutting down Google+ and merging YouTube Music and Google Play Music.

However, the executive drew attention for being using a product not yet released.

The CEO generally does not wear wristwatches, as the 9to5Googlebut she was wearing a gold Pixel Watch with a yellow Lemongrass strap.

The always-on display feature was on, with a display that had been seen before.

Mark Gurman, journalist at Bloomberg better known for having behind-the-scenes information about Apple, he posted on his Twitter some pictures of Pichai with the product.

And, obviously, it’s not that Pichai was careless and left the Pixel Watch on display. It’s probably a marketing ploy, to generate buzz around the clock until launch. This makes even more sense when we think that Apple should introduce new smartwatches this Wednesday (7).

Google showed Pixel Watch, but said little

The Pixel Watch is no secret. The company made a brief presentation of the product during Google I/O, showing the look and some features.

The smartwatch is circular, has a tactile side and a single button. There are three color options: black, silver and gold, which can be combined with several bracelets.

Google Pixel Watch (image: publicity/Google)

In features, Google promises faster browsing and smart notifications, thanks to the “improved” Wear OS 3. In addition, the watch has Google Wallet, Maps and Fitbit integration.

However, some information was missing. What is the battery capacity and how long does it last? Is it only compatible with Android or iOS as well? And most importantly, how much will it cost?

Answers are due on October 6th at a Google event dedicated to hardware products.

If the schedule presented at Google I/O is valid, sales will start in 2022. Until then, we will continue to keep an eye on the pulses of Google executives.

With information: 9to5Google, Android Police.