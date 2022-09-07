Grey’s Anatomy: Kate Walsh Returns as Addison in Season 19

The 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy will have a more than special reinforcement: Kate Walsh, interpreter of gynecologist and obstetrician Addison Montgomery, will be back in a participation that will last several episodes. It is the second year in a row that Emily’s actress has returned to Paris.

Kate Walsh first appeared on Grey’s Anatomy in the initial season, as the wife of Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) who went head-to-head with Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) for the neurosurgeon’s heart. Although she emerged as an antagonist of the young lady, the redhead became popular with the public and gained a spin-off series, Private Practice (2007-2013).

To star in the attraction itself, Kate left the cast of Grey’s Anatomy at the end of the third season, but made cameos until 2012, when she disappeared. Last year, she returned for a three-episode arc in which Addison finally had to deal with her ex-husband’s tragic death.

According to Variety, Kate Walsh will appear again in the third episode of the new phase. The reasons that will bring the surgeon back are still kept secret by the ABC network, which airs the medical drama in the United States. However, the appearance is of strategic importance to the series’ team.

It’s just that Grey’s Anatomy will be lacking in new chapters: Ellen Pompeo will appear in just eight episodes of the attraction to be able to dedicate herself to other projects. In her absence, Gray Sloan Memorial will have a huge gap to fill.

Additionally, five new actors join the cast as a new class of residents: Alexis Floyd (Simone Griffin), Niko Terho (Lucas Adams), Midori Francis (Mika Yasuda), Adelaide Kane (Jules Millin) and Harry Shum Jr. (Daniel “Blue” Kwan).

The 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy is set to premiere in october 6th in the United States. In Brazil, the series is shown by Sony Channel, which has not yet announced when the episodes will air. Previous seasons are available on Star+, Prime Video and Globoplay.