Grey’s Anatomy season 19 video reveals Meredith mentoring new interns

a new video for Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 finds Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Gray introducing a new class of interns to the long-running series. ABC’s medical drama focuses on the many daily tests of the Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital staff. Grey’s Anatomy season 19 is scheduled to premiere on October 6; this debut comes amid major changes to the series and rumors that the end may be near.

Announced in January 2022, Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 will continue to follow the team at Gray Sloan as they do their best to treat patients and save lives through their work. While the season continues to feature the titular character of Pompeo, it was previously confirmed that her role in Grey’s Anatomy would be significantly reduced, with the star only appearing in a few of the next episodes. Meanwhile, the program is slated to introduce a slew of new interns to help steer it all.

In a video sent by TV linefans saw it for the first time Grey’s Anatomy season 19, starting with Meredith introducing the new class of interns to Gray Sloan. Along with footage of Meredith and the hard-working interns, new cast members Alexis Floyd, Adelaide Kane, Niko Terho, Harry Shum Jr. and Midori Francis give brief introductions to their characters as they tease the next stories. Check out the video below.

Grey’s Anatomy It’s weathered many major casting changes over the years, but there’s little doubt that Season 19’s new batch of interns signals a major turning point for the series. While Meredith will end up taking a back seat for the next few episodes, she will at least be there for the start of the new characters’ journeys. This is quite appropriate; Meredith and her class of interns started Grey’s Anatomy, and now, as her term appears to be ending (or at least waning), she is welcoming a new group of bright-eyed students. A lot of Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 will focus on these characters, but as the video showed, it will still feature familiar faces like Amelia Shepherd and Teddy Altman. The new will blend in with the familiar.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 is shaping up to be a pivotal run for the medical drama as a new cast ramps up while longtime favorites take on supporting roles. While the show’s new stars have teased their characters’ backstories in previous interviews, the newly released teaser video offered a more in-depth glimpse into what to expect from Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital’s new status quo. With this new class of trainees ready to take center stage, Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 could breathe new life into ABC’s long-running medical drama.

Source: TV Line