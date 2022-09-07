Guardians of the Galaxy: Here’s What Gamora, Drax, Groot, and Rocket Could Have Looked Like

Groot is certainly one of Guardians of the Galaxy’s most charismatic faces, but if the character had been developed along the lines of the film’s early concept art, he could have a place in the scariest horror productions – and in many people’s nightmares as well.


That’s because designer Justin Sweet, who has worked in the art department of the three films in the Chronicles of Narnia franchise, in addition to John Carter: Between Two Worlds, released the sketches that helped create the look of some Marvel icons. The humanoid tree Groot (voice of Vin Diesel) and the raccoon Rocket Raccoon (voice of Bradley Cooper) could have appeared on the big screen in far less friendly versions as far as looks are concerned. Already Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and Drax (Dave Bautista), ended up presenting a look a little more similar to those seen in the arts. Check it out below:

