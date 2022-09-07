Haile Pinheiro, the greatest manager in the history of Goiás, dies at the age of 86 | Goiás

Haile Pinheiro, the greatest leader in the history of Goiás, died this Wednesday at the age of 86. According to a statement from the emerald club, Haile was at home and died at 11:30 am.

He was fighting cancer. The wake will be in the stadium that bears his name, Haile Pinheiro (Serrinha). The time is yet to be announced.

Haile Pinheiro was born on June 13, 1936, in Itaberaí, in the interior of Goiás, and moved to Goiânia as a child. He arrived at Goiás Esporte Clube at the invitation of his cousin, Olinto Pinheiro de Abreu. Haile Pinheiro became president of Verdão for the first time in June 1963, at the age of 26.

Since then, the manager was one of the main responsible for the growth of Goiás on the national scene. Haile Pinheiro was also chairman of the deliberative council and has already accumulated both functions – executive chairman and chairman of the board.

In June 2022, Haile Pinheiro left the deliberative council and was without a position at the club for the first time since 1963. The council is chaired by his nephew, Edminho Pinheiro. Haile’s son, Paulo Rogério Pinheiro, is the acting CEO of Goiás.

Check out the statement issued by Goiás:

“Today the sky gains shades of emerald and Goiás Esporte Clube a new fan in the stands of God.

At the age of 86, Haile Selassié de Goiás Pinheiro passed away at 11:30 am on September 7, 2022, alongside her family.

The wake will be at the Haile Pinheiro stadium and the schedule will soon be announced.

May God receive you in his infinite mercy!”