HarmonyOS 3: Huawei releases schedule and list of eligible devices for the update

Huawei revealed this Tuesday (06) the list of cell phones, tablets, smartwatches and others devices that will receive the update to HarmonyOS 3, new version of its proprietary operating system. During the Mate 50 presentation, the company also revealed which devices will be included in the public beta testing program. Starting today, users of older cell phones will be able to sign up for the HarmonyOS 3 public testing program. The list includes the Huawei Mate Xs and models from the Mate 30, P40, Nova 10 and Nova 9 lines. follow.

For the third beta phase, interested parties must register between the 6th and 13th of September in the My Huawei app. A total of 31 devices are currently in testing phase, and now, the company is recruiting users of the following models to receive public beta in mid-Q4 2022: Huawei has also released the schedule for updates to several other devices that are scheduled to take place by early 2023. Check it out below:

It is interesting to note that Huawei is supporting phones dating back to 2017 — such as the Mate 10 — when its phones still relied on Google services. Now with HMS Core, the Chinese manufacturer seeks to attract developers from around the world to expand its ecosystem and regain the popularity of its devices. Do you use any Huawei devices? Comment your experience below!

