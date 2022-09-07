How is the cast of Game Of Thrones currently?

Undoubtedly, game of Thrones, from HBO, is one of the most successful series of all time. It ran for 8 seasons between 2011 and 2019, and set a new standard for television productions, reaching the same level of investment that the film industry had been making for decades.

As a result of its quality and success, the series leveraged most actors for new projects. If you’re curious to know how is today the cast of game of Thrones, this text is for you. Check out!

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen)

British actress Emilia Clarke started building a film career while she was still debuting. game of Thrones. She was present in successful films, such as How I Was Before You (2016), Terminator: Genesis (2015), Han Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) and A Second Chance to Love (2019).

Emilia will also be in the cast of Secret Invasion, Marvel series that should debut in 2023. A curiosity: she was considered to star in the trilogy Fifty Shades of grey, but ended up giving up the role.

Sean Bean (Ned Stark)

Sean Bean only participated in the beginning of Game of Thrones, but the British actor soon appeared in other series and films. He is in the permanent cast of Tomorrow’s Expressfrom Netflix, in which he plays Mr. Wifred.

Bean was also present in the films Percy Jackson, giving life to Zeus. Furthermore, he participated in Lost in Mars (2015) and Jupiter’s Fater (2015).

Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister)

Lena Headey, the interpreter of Cersei Lannister, built a solid career as an actress and voice actress. Your voice is in animations like the series Infinity Train, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and Troll Hunters.

In the cinema, she was in 300: Rise of an Empire (2014)Pride and Prejudice and Zombies (2016), in addition to having other works in the post-production phase.

Lena still participated in the series A crime nightwhich imagines a dystopian story in which, once a year, people have the right to commit any crime without punishment.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister)

The Danish Nikolaj Coster-Waldau gave life to the character Jaime Lannister, one of the main characters of game of Thrones. But apart from that, he has a consolidated career in cinema, in films like Domino (2019), directed by Brian de Palma, and The Silencing (2020). He is also in other films that are due to be released soon.

Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister)

The American Peter Dinklage was probably the actor in the cast who had the most consolidated career before Game of Thrones. He continued getting good roles during and after the series.

Among them are its participation in X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), in comedy pixels (2015), in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and in the Oscar-winning film Three Ads for a Crime (2017), in which he acted alongside Frances McDormand.

Kit Harington (Jon Snow)

The heartthrob Kit Harington tried to score some successes in the cinema, but it still hasn’t really popped. He’s been in not-so-famous movies like Silent Hill – Revelation (2012), the seventh son (2015), Youth Testimony (2015), Spooks: The Greater Good (2015) and The Death and Life of John F. Donovan (2018), among other works.

However, he managed to embark on the Marvel universe and played Dane Whitman, the Black Knight, in the film. eternal (2021).

Maisie Williams (Arya Stark)

The character Arya Stark was a fan favorite in Game of Thrones. His interpreter, the young British actress Maisie Williams, is also loved by many people. She followed her path in film and television: she was in the film The New Mutants (2020), by Marvel, and in the comedy series Two Weeks to Live, from HBO.

Coming soon, Maisie returns to the small screen as Jordan Mooney, a real character in the series pistol, from Star+, which tells the story of the punk band Sex Pistols.

Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark)

British Sophie Turner – who, in real life, is married to Joe Jonas, from the Jonas Brothers – also achieved good results in his career. She has played Jean Gray in the movies X-Men: Apocalypse (2017) and X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019).

Sophie also made a guest appearance in the series HomeMovie: The Princess Bride, directed by Jason Reitman. In addition, she also participates in the clips of her husband’s band, with whom she has two children.

Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth)

The British Gwendoline Christie is perhaps one of the most successful of the cast in her film career. She was in three big blockbusters: The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – The Ending (2015), The force awakens (2015) and The Last Jedi (2017).

Furthermore, she lives Lucifer in the series sandman (2022), from Netflix, and will be in the new series Wednesdayby Tim Burton, which focuses on the life of a little girl from The Addams Family. A curiosity about Gwendoline is that she is very tall: she measures 1.91 meters.

So, which of these actors was your favorite to be part of the Game Of Thrones cast? For more articles like this, keep following My Series and stay up to date on the entertainment universe!