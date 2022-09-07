How to Backup Messenger | message file

You can backup Messenger by going to your Facebook account settings. The social network offers an option to download your information on the platform, which includes conversations within the messaging app.

The tip can be useful if you want to have a backup of your chats, especially if one of those chats is deleted by mistake. Learn, in the following tutorial, how to backup Messenger and download the service’s message file.

How to backup Messenger conversations

You can backup Messenger on computer, Android phones and iPhone (iOS). In all, you will need to access your Facebook account, since the function is found on the blue platform, and not on Messenger.

on the computer

Go to “facebook.com” (without quotes) in the browser; Click on your profile picture in the upper right corner, go to “Settings & Privacy” and select “Settings”; In the menu on the left, click on “Your Facebook Information”; Under “Download your information”, click on “View”; Under “Select file options”, select a range of days. To download all Messenger messages, choose “From the beginning”; Click the arrow on “Select information to download”; In the right corner, click on “Deselect all”; Now, check the “Messages” box; Finally, click on “Request a download”.

How to backup Messenger on PC (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho)

Ready. Facebook will generate a ZIP file with Messenger backup. You may need to wait a few minutes for the messages to be compressed. When the process is complete, you will receive an email with a link to download the file.

On the cellphone

Open the Messenger app on your cell phone; Tap on “Settings”, in the lower right corner, and go to “Account Settings”; Scroll down and tap “Download your information”; Tap “Uncheck All”. Then, check only the “Messages” option; Scroll to the bottom and set the date range; Finally, tap on “Create file”.

How to backup Messenger on mobile (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho)

Also remember that backing up Messenger can generate more than one file for you to download to your device. This will depend on the amount of messages and contacts saved in your social network account.