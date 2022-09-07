How to Remove iCloud from iPhone, iPad and Mac | log out

Knowing how to remove iCloud from iPhone, iPad and Mac is important if you want to sell the devices or to prevent someone from accessing your personal data and Apple ID. At the end of the session, the iCloud features will be turned off and your data will be erased.

Before you start, remember to back up your Apple device to keep your key information safe. When you log out of iCloud, the services will also be terminated and iCloud data stored on the devices will be removed, including:

Apple Pay

Search

iCloud Backup

iCloud Drive

iCloud passwords

mail

iCloud Photos

Recorder

Shared Albums

Messages

Sticky notes

shared notes

Updates to Safari Contacts, Calendars, Reminders, Bookmarks and Tabs

Continuity Resources

Data from third-party apps using iCloud

It is worth remembering that, when removing iCloud, the sessions in the App Store, Messages and FaceTime are also terminated. You can continue using these apps with your Apple DI Account by signing in again or using your phone number. Below, see how to terminate iCloud on your device.

1. Remove iCloud from iPhone and iPad

Logging out of iCloud on iPhone and iPad requires a few steps. Check out:

Open the Settings app; Tap your name at the top of the screen; At the bottom of the page, tap on “Logout”; Enter your Apple ID data and tap deactivate; If desired, choose which data can remain as a copy on the device; Tap “Logout” and confirm the option.

Log out of iCloud on iPhone and iPad (Screenshot: Thiago Furquim/Canaltech)

2. Remove iCloud from Mac

You can easily log out of iCloud on Mac by following the steps in macOS preferences.

Open the System Preferences app; Click Apple ID; Enter “Overview”; Select “Logout”; Choose which data to remain before logging out of iCloud.

Select the data you want to keep or remove from your Mac when you log out of iCloud (Screenshot: Thiago Furquim/Canaltech)

Ready! By following the above recommendations, iCloud will be terminated successfully and you can keep all data safe and secure.