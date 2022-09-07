Huawei presents Mate 50 line with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and 50 MP camera

After several rumors and leaks, Huawei finally presented its new line of Mate 50 flagships. It consists of three devices: the standard version, the Mate 50 Pro, the Mate 50 RS and the 50e. Among the highlights is Qualcomm’s newest platform, OLED screen and main camera with 50 megapixel variable aperture, debuting the XMAGE system.

















rumors

05 Sep

















economy and market

02 Sep



The main highlight of the Huawei Mate 50 line is the debut of XMAGE, a custom NPU built by HiSilicon that promises to bring a considerable advance in cameras and support for satellite connectivity through Beidou. Overall, the four devices have some differences. The RS version inherits almost all of the 50 Pro’s specs and has a Porsche-themed differential, while the 50e changes some specs to bring the price down.

The Huawei Mate 50 has a 6.7-inch OLED screen with FullHD+ resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate and 300 Hz touch sampling, and a centered hole-punch camera. The Pro and RS versions have a 6.74-inch screen with support for 120 Hz and a notch, while the 50e despite sharing the same screen size, has only 90 Hz as the standard model.

Under the hood, the standard model, 50 Pro and RS come equipped with a platform powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, while the Mate 50e opts for the Snapdragon 778G platform. There are variants with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB internal storage with microSD card support. In the ad, the amount of RAM memory of the devices is not mentioned.

For power, the standard version and 50e both have a 4,460mAh battery pack with support for 66W fast charging, while the Pro and RS models have a 4,700mAh battery pack also with 66W.

In cameras, all four versions share a main camera with variable aperture, but there are some significant differences. The Huawei Mate 50 has a triple module on the rear with a 50-megapixel main sensor, another 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and a 12-megapixel periscope with 5x optical and 50x digital zoom. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 13-megapixel front sensor.

The 50 Pro model has a 50-megapixel main sensor, another 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 64-megapixel periscope with 3.5x optical and 100x digital zoom. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 13-megapixel front sensor and another 3D ToF auxiliary.

The RS version inherits almost all the 50 Pro’s specs and has a Porsche theme differential. In cameras, the only change is the removal of the periscope sensor to adopt a macro of 48 megapixels. The Mate 50e removes the third sensor and leaves only the main and the ultra-wide-angle.

In connectivity, it has 4G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C 3.1, NFC, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS and NavIC. To circumvent US sanctions, Huawei sells cases that enable 5G on devices. In the highlights, there is IP68 certification for resistance to liquids and dust, in addition to a fingerprint reader integrated into the display.

Technical Specifications – Huawei Mate 50





6.7-inch OLED screen with FullHD+ resolution

Display with hole and 90 Hz refresh rate

Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 4G Platform

128, 256 or 512 GB of internal storage

MicroSD card support

13 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: 50 MP main sensor 13 MP ultra wide-angle sensor 12 MP periscope sensor

4,460mAh battery with 66W fast charging

4G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C 3.1, NFC, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS and NavIC connectivity

HarmonyOS 3

Technical Specifications – Huawei Mate 50 Pro





6.74-inch OLED screen with FullHD+ resolution

Display with notch and 120 Hz refresh rate

Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 4G Platform

256 or 512 GB of internal storage

MicroSD card support

13 MP front camera and auxiliary 3D ToF sensor

Three rear cameras: 50 MP main sensor 13 MP ultra wide-angle sensor 64 MP periscope sensor

4,700mAh battery with 66W fast charging

4G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C 3.1, NFC, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS and NavIC connectivity

HarmonyOS 3

Technical Specifications – Huawei Mate 50 RS Porsche Design





6.74-inch OLED screen with FullHD+ resolution

Display with notch and 120 Hz refresh rate

Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 4G Platform

512 GB of internal storage

MicroSD card support

13 MP front camera and auxiliary 3D ToF sensor

Three rear cameras: 50 MP main sensor 13 MP ultra wide-angle sensor 48 MP macro sensor

4,700mAh battery with 66W fast charging

4G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C 3.1, NFC, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS and NavIC connectivity

HarmonyOS 3

Technical Specifications – Huawei Mate 50e





6.7-inch OLED screen with FullHD+ resolution

Display with hole and 90 Hz refresh rate

Snapdragon 778G 4G Platform

256 GB of internal storage

MicroSD card support

13 MP front camera and auxiliary 3D ToF sensor

Three rear cameras: 50 MP main sensor 13 MP ultra wide-angle sensor

4,460mAh battery with 66W fast charging

4G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C 3.1, NFC, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS and NavIC connectivity

HarmonyOS 3

price and availability





The Huawei Mate 50 line was made official in China, check out the official prices below:

kill 50 128 GB – ¥4,999 (~R$3,700)

256 GB – ¥5,499 (~R$ 4,070)

512 GB – ¥6,499 (~R$4,800) Kill 50 Pro 256 GB – ¥6,799 (~BRL 5,030)

512 GB – ¥7,799 (~R$ 5,770) Mate 50 RS Porsche Design 512 GB – ¥12,999 (~R$9,620) Kill 50E Not announced yet

See also