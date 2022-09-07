Hugh Jackman Gets ‘Oscars’ Reception at Venice Film Festival







Photo: Instagram / Laura Dern / Modern Popcorn

Actor Hugh Jackman (“The Greatest Showman”) garnered critical acclaim at the premiere of his new film, “The Son,” at the Venice Film Festival. Enthusiastic comments point out that this could be the actor’s “Oscar movie”.

In addition to him, Laura Dern (“Jurassic World: Dominion”) was also greatly revered after the film’s session, with the cast and director Florian Zeller giving a 10-minute standing ovation by the audience. Visibly moved, Jackman hugged young Zen McGrath (“Marks of the Past”), who plays his son, to ovations. The film, which tells of a harrowing family tragedy, also generated audible gasps from viewers during a certain dramatic scene.

The actor himself seems to have realized the possibility of an Oscar when he read the script, saying that it was “a feeling like a fire in my stomach, it was a compulsion”, he said, during the press conference on Wednesday (7/9). “A feeling you rarely get as an actor: this role is for you and you should play it.”

The film’s plot revolves around Peter, a guy who lives a busy life with his new partner and their baby. But his routine is shaken by the arrival of his ex-wife with their teenage son, Nicholas. The young man is distraught, distant and angry, missing school for months. As Peter strives to be a better father, looking to help his son, the weight of Nicholas’ condition sets the family on a dangerous course.

According to Variety critic Clayton Davis, “What makes his performance all the more impressive is that for most of ‘The Son’ Jackman is meticulously reserved, internalizing the frustration of a man seeking a quick fix for her son’s deep-rooted mental health issues.”

Jackman pointed out that his work on the film was so profound that it changed the way he views his own fatherhood. “For many, many years as a parent, my job was to look strong and dependable, and never look worried, because I didn’t want to overwhelm my kids,” he said. “But since starring in this movie I’ve changed my approach. I share my vulnerabilities more with my 17 and 22 year olds and see their relief when I do.”

The relationship between father and son is no stranger to director Florian Zeller, responsible for the drama “My Father” (2020), which won the Oscar for Best Actor for Anthony Hopkins. “We all share the same dilemma,” Zeller said. “It’s so hard to make the right decision as a parent. In this situation, they make the wrong decision thinking they can fix everything on their own. But there’s a time when it’s okay to accept the fact that you’re powerless.”

According to Jackman, “the movie really shows how isolated people get, especially around mental health issues. There’s a shame, there’s a guilt, there’s an intense desire to make things right. To understand and empathize with the people around you. around, put yourself in their shoes and be honest. I hope the movie starts dialogue, I hope the movie reminds us never to worry alone.”

The cast also includes Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”) and Anthony Hopkins, who resumes the partnership of “My Father” with the French director.

Interestingly, Hopkins’ character was created especially for him in the film as he did not exist in the theatrical script. The father and son films form a trilogy written by Zeller for the theater. The third title is called “The Mother”, which still doesn’t have a film adaptation planned.

“After our journey on ‘My Father,’ I couldn’t make another movie without Anthony,” the director previously said, explaining the inclusion of a grandfather in his story.

After passing through Venice, “The Son” will have its North American premiere on Monday (12/9) at the Toronto Film Festival, before being released on November 11 in the US. There is still no release date for Brazil.

Watch the movie teaser.