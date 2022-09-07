Ibovespa closes down sharply this Tuesday, after BC president’s speech | Economy

The Ibovespa, the main index of the São Paulo stock exchange, the B3, closed with a sharp drop this Tuesday (6), against the positive day in European markets, having on the radar comments made by the president of the Central Bank made the day before.

The index fell 2.17% to 109,764 points. See more quotes.

On Monday, the stock market closed up 1.21%, at 112,203 points. With today’s result, the stock market accumulated a rise of 0.22% in the month and 4.71% in the year.

What is messing with the markets?

Overseas, investors remain cautious ahead of a European Central Bank meeting this week, as they also look to the fallout from Russia’s gas cut.

In China, policymakers signaled a renewed sense of urgency on Monday for measures to shore up the slumping economy, saying this quarter was a critical time for policy action as evidence points to a further loss of momentum. economic.

In the local scene, the market echoes the speech of the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, who said the day before that the BC is not thinking about falling interest at this moment, it is thinking about converging inflation, emphasizing that the situation inspires care and that the battle against rising prices in the country is not won.

Financial market economists reduced the inflation estimate for this year from 6.70% to 6.61% and also raised the forecast for economic growth, according to data released the day before.

The financial market also began to predict a higher increase in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2022. The new increase comes after the release of data for the second quarter, which showed an expansion of 1.2% in the economy, above economists’ expectations. The forecast is that the Brazilian economy will grow 2.26% in 2022, against 2.1% previously forecast.