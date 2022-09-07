Imperial faces Isurus, and MIBR faces THE PLAN: check out the initial clashes of the RMR of the Americas | DRAFT5

THE ESL released this Tuesday (6) the initial clashes of the Americas RMR. The competition counts on the participation of 16 teams and grants six places to the IEM Rio 2022. The tournament takes place between the 5th and 9th of Octoberin Stockholm, Sweden.
FURY, Imperial and Team Liquidwho guaranteed a spot in the RMR of the Americas on account of their positions in the PGL Major Antwerp 2022were defined as seeds 1, 2 and 3 respectively. The other teams, which came from the open qualifiers, were divided as follows:
- First to third place in the first Latin American open qualifier: seeds 4, 6 and 8
- First and second place in the first North American qualifier: seeds 5 and 7
- First and second place in the second Latin American qualifier: seeds 9 and 11
- First and second place in the second North American qualifier: seeds 10 and 12
- First and second place in the third Latin American qualifier: seeds 13 and 15
- First and second place in the third North American qualifier: seeds 14 and 16
Therefore, based on the seeds above, the ESL defined the Americas RMR’s first matchups as follows:
