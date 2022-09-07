Incredible image of Tom Cruise as Iron Man saddens fans

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become the biggest franchise in Hollywood history, and it all started with the Iron Manwho in 2008 opened the MCU with a film starring Robert Downey Jr..

READ TOO!

After years of being one of the main foundations of this universe, the hero met his end in Avengers: Endgamewhere the character sacrifices himself during the final battle to defeat Thanos and his army.

But as in this new phase, Marvel decided to explore the multiverse, practically everything becomes possible, and almost two years ago, a rumor circulated that Iron Man would end up having a participation in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

According to rumors, this version of the hero would be played by Tom Cruisewho would be an authority figure in one of the alternate universes visited by Doctor Strange, and the choice of actor would be a play on the fact that he almost played the hero when Fox still held the rights to Iron Man.

Many rumors pointed out that his armor would be nanotechnology and his look would be similar to the Superior Iron Man from the comics, with the difference that in the center of the armor there would be three infinity stones.

As we saw in Doctor Strange 2, none of this was true. But the illustrator spdrmnkyxxiii created an amazing art based on these descriptions, and the result is so good that the fans are sad because none of this actually happened. Check it out below:

What did you think? keep following the Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news and check out our YouTube channel:

Listen to the Legacy Podcast:

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call ‘Multiverse Trilogy’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued in spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement to direct! The script was by Michael Waldron, who shone in the series Loki!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). ). And bombshell: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier! The film is already showing in Brazilian cinemas, with sessions in 2D and 3D. Run there to watch! Check out our full review CLICKING HERE!