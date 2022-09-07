Indian fights tiger to save son from attack

An Indian woman saved her son, a 15-month-old baby, from the claws of a tiger, but was injured and is in hospital, a Madhya Pradesh state official said on Wednesday.

Archana Choudhary was leaving the house on Sunday night (4) with the child when the animal, probably lost from the Bandhavgarh reserve, attacked, local official Sanjeev Shrivastava told AFP.

The cat was about to bite the child’s head when the mother intervened, he added.





The tiger continued to attack them, until some villagers, alerted by the woman’s screams, rushed to help. The animal fled into the forest.

The mother had punctured lungs and also wounds in the abdomen, while the boy had cuts on his head caused by the animal’s fangs.

“She has been admitted to the hospital. She is out of danger and recovering. The baby is also fine,” Shrivastava said.





According to the Times of India, an operation was carried out to help the tiger return to its territory and residents were told not to go out at night.

About 225 people were killed in tiger attacks between 2014 and 2019 in India, according to government data.



