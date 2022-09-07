Share on WhatsApp

The price reduction on the three versions of the iPhone 13 is R$ 1,100. The iPhones 13 mini were R$900 cheaper. The iPhone 12 versions have a R$ 800 discount. See the list below for details.

New iPhone prices Model old price new price Variation iPhone 13 (128GB) BRL 7,599 BRL 6,499 -14% iPhone 13 (256GB) BRL 8,599 BRL 7,499 -13% iPhone 13 (512GB) BRL 10,599 BRL 9,499 -10% iPhone 13 mini (128GB) BRL 6,599 BRL 5,699 -14% iPhone 13 mini (256GB) BRL 7,599 BRL 6,699 -12% iPhone 13 mini (512GB) BRL 9,599 BRL 8,699 -9% iPhone 12 (64GB) BRL 6,499 BRL 5,699 -12% iPhone 12 (128GB) BRL 6,999 BRL 6,199 -11% iPhone 12 (256GB) BRL 7,999 BRL 7,199 -10%

At versions older than iPhone 12 are no longer sold on Apple’s websitewhich includes the mini, Pro and Pro Max variants, where available.

The site also took down the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max pages. When searching for the two models, the user is informed that they are only “available at authorized dealers”.

There was also a reduction in the value of headphones after the launch of the AirPods Pro (2nd generation), which gained the new H2 chip and promises better external noise cancellation.

See the new values ​​in the table below:

New AirPods pricing Model old price new price AirPods (2nd generation) BRL 1,555 BRL 1,399 AirPods (3rd generation) BRL 2,261 BRL 1,899 AirPods Pro (1st generation) BRL 2,826 BRL 2,599 AirPods Max BRL 6,590 BRL 6,590

There was no change in the prices of iPad models. Most MacBook types also remained unchanged. However, the 16-inch MacBook Pro got more expensive:

New MacBook Pro pricing Model old price new price MacBook Pro 16″ with M1 Pro (512GB) BRL 27,499 BRL 28,999 MacBook Pro 16″ with M1 Pro (1TB) BRL 29,499 BRL 30,999 MacBook Pro 16″ with M1 Max (1TB) BRL 37,499 BRL 38,999

The price of the Pro Display XDR monitor (with nano-texture glass) also increased slightly: from R$53,100 to R$53,999.

How much does the iPhone 14 cost?

Apple has already released the prices of the iPhone 14 models in Brazil. The cheapest in the lineup is the 128GB iPhone 14, which will retail for R$9,499. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the company’s most advanced cell phone, will sell for up to R$15,499 in the version with 1 TB of storage – see prices for all models in the iPhone 14 line.