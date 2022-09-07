iPhone 14 should not enter the iPhone 13 case, indicates leak | Cell

Future owners of the iPhone 14 will probably not be able to reuse the cases used in the iPhone 13. That’s because Apple may apply some design changes in this Wednesday’s launch (07) to reorganize the cell’s structure. The IceUniverse profile released an image of the supposed iPhone 14 Pro “embedded” in a case of the predecessor. The result is not quite right: the buttons, lenses and sensors appear misaligned.

The few design changes made by the apple company, despite appearing smooth, would be enough to ruin the plans of those who were thinking of reusing iPhone 13 Pro cases in the new generation. And with that, avoid the difficulty of finding cases on the market for new releases, or even not having to spend extra on the accessory.

When does the iPhone 14 release? Learn all about Apple’s special event

iPhone 14: when is the launch and price in Brazil? Check it out on the TechTudo Forum!

2 of 3 Twitter profile of IceUniverse shows an attempt to fit the iPhone 14 Pro in the case of the iPhone 13 Pro — Photo: Disclosure / Twitter Twitter profile of IceUniverse shows an attempt to fit the iPhone 14 Pro in the case of the iPhone 13 Pro — Photo: Disclosure / Twitter

Apple is known for repeating the overall structure of the case between a generation or two of new iPhones. And with that, the dimensions of the device remained almost intact. That’s how it was for the iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 Plus, with cases that fit perfectly when passed from one device to the other.

There was no drastic change between the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13. The most that could be seen was a movement in the application of the rear cameras — which went from a lateral structure to a diagonal arrangement — which became a meme. Cases with a wide aperture for the lenses could even be used. However, the ones that fit the camera into case-specific cutouts needed to be replaced.

3 of 3 iPhone 13 had camera structure changes compared to iPhone 12 — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo iPhone 13 had camera structure changes compared to iPhone 12 — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

In the iPhone 14 generation, if Apple really applies design changes, it is possible that they will be valid for all models. That is, from the most basic model, the iPhone 14, through the iPhone 14 Pro and reaching the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It would preclude the perfect fit of previous generation 13 covers on any newer models.

To take the final test, the special event of the Cupertino giant takes place next Wednesday (07) with internet transmission from 2 pm. O TechTudo covers directly from the company’s headquarters in the United States. On the occasion, fans of the brand will finally know what are the configurations and dimensions of each smartphone.

with information from PhoneArena and IceUniverse

See photos of the evolution of the iPhone 1 of 13

Steve Jobs at the presentation of the first iPhone, in 2007 2 of 13

iPhone 3G launched the following year with faster mobile internet To jump X of 13

Advertising 3 of 13

The iPhone 4 is remembered to this day for its bold design for the time; smartphone was released in 2010 4 of 13

2013 iPhone 5S with fingerprint biometrics To jump X of 13

Advertising 5 out of 13

iPhone 5C with 4-inch screen; cell phone hit the market in 2013 with multiple colors and cost-effective appeal 6 of 13

iPhone 7 was announced in September 2016 To jump X of 13

Advertising 7 of 13

Launched in 2017, the iPhone X debuted the notch in the upper area of ​​the screen, where sensors and cameras are located. 8 of 13

iPhone 8, also from 2017, takes 12-megapixel photos To jump X of 13

Advertising 9 of 13

iPhone X camera detail 10 of 13

Already with a more modern look, iPhone XR had important battery improvements; model was released in 2008 To jump X of 13

Advertising 11 of 13

iPhone 11 on display at Apple headquarters in 2019 12 of 13

iPhone 13: 28% brighter screen than the previous generation; mobile was announced in 2021 To jump X of 13

Advertising 13 of 13

2021 iPhone 13 Pro Max keeps the iconic apple branding on the back Apple cell phone was announced in 2007. Since then, a lot has changed. Check out the main moments of the device.

See too: watch the following video with 6 facts about the iPhone 13! Prices, news and everything you need to know!