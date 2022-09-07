iPhone in Brazil: Apple announces that it will appeal the government’s decision | Cell

Apple said on Tuesday afternoon (06) that it will appeal the Brazilian government’s decision to suspend sales of iPhones without a charger in the box. The sanction was determined by the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon) after more than a year of administrative proceedings. In a statement, the tech giant says it will continue to work with the agency to resolve the concerns.

In the order published today in the Official Gazette, director Laura Tirelli suspends sales of iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 – as well as their variants – throughout the national territory. The product can only be marketed if Apple also delivers the charger to the buyer – whether in the same box or not.

iPhone 13 next to charger — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

Check out Apple’s response in full:

“At Apple, we consider our impact on people and the planet in everything we do. Power adapters accounted for our biggest use of zinc and plastic, and taking them out of the box helped reduce more than 2 million metric tons of carbon emissions – the equivalent of removing 500,000 cars from the road a year.

There are billions of USB-A power adapters already in use around the world that our customers can use to charge and connect their devices. We have already won several court rulings in Brazil on this matter and we are confident that our customers are aware of the various options for charging and connecting their devices. We will continue to work with Senacon to resolve their concerns and we plan to appeal this decision.”

The steps from now

When appealing the decision, the TechTudo found that the company must argue that it has already won several lawsuits filed by consumers because of the lack of charger. Among the points defended by the company, is that there is transparency when informing potential buyers what are the items that go in the iPhone’s packaging.

In one of the cases, the final piece – with a win for Apple – mentioned that it was “practically impossible” for a consumer not to have accessories to recharge the new cell phone, including those belonging to previous generations of the iPhone.

In addition, the company also reinforces the thesis that iPhone users can use chargers from other brands, as long as they are compatible. It would be an attempt to overturn the view that they practice tying.

