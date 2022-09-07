iPhones 14 will come without a chip tray in the US; I can buy?

The rumors got it right again: the apple killed the SIM card tray physicists in iPhones 14, announced today. Now, Apple devices will only work with the virtual chip, the it is yes. However, this drastic change will only occur in the United Stateswhile in other parts of the world (including Brazil), the tray will remain on the devices.

So, if you are thinking about buying the new Apple device abroad, you may be wondering if it will work normally here at Brazil — and we came to answer your question.

The American devices were already different from the version sold here in Brazil since the iPhone 12. There, the models sold have a cutout on the side because of the 5G mmWave antenna, which provides faster internet, but with a smaller range. That is, the lack of the tray will be a simple detail.

As eSIM is already a reality in Brazil, an American device can be used normally. What can happen, however, is that you have a little headache to be able to acquire a virtual chip in Brazilian operators. The process can be tedious, as each one has different steps to carry out the transfer to the eSIM — and many require the customer to go to a physical store, which is totally disproportionate to the idea of ​​having a virtual chip.

eSIM arrived on Apple devices in 2018, on iPhones XR and XS, and the benefits are numerous. With it, it is possible to use more than one number (Dual SIM, which will continue to work with two eSIMs), which makes life much easier for those traveling internationally. And since there won’t be a physical chip, the eSIM makes it much quicker and easier to locate the device in the event of loss or theft. We cannot forget, of course, that the absence of the tray prevents liquids from entering the device more easily, either.

The great thing about this type of technology is that, whenever you change your device, you will necessarily need to go to your operator’s store to enable your eSIM on your new smartphone — unlike the physical one, which you just remove from one and put it in another. .

The good news is that iOS 16 will bring an option (pictured above) that will make this process easier. The feature will allow you to transfer the eSIM between different iPhones via Bluetooth. It remains to be seen, however, if the functionality will be available in Brazilian operators (let us pray).

The conclusion is: go ahead and buy your American iPhone 14, without fear of being happy! 😉